Nayax reports Q3 EPS 1.9c, consensus (2c)

Reports Q3 revenue $83.005M, consensus $77.46M. “This quarter’s results showcase our continued momentum and success, driven by our focus on profitable growth. We’re excited to report record revenue, a net profit for the quarter, positive free cash flow, and a growing base of customers as well as our managed and connected devices. This quarter marks an exciting inflection point for Nayax (NYAX), with key milestones that reflect the hard work and dedication of our global team. We saw strong momentum across our business, with record revenue of $83 million, a 38% year-over-year increase, and 49% year-over-year growth in recurring revenues. Our focus on automation and efficiency is clearly paying off, enabling us to grow profitably into the foreseeable future. With a growing customer base of approximately 91,000 and an expanded global reach through key partnerships, we’re confident in our ability to keep delivering value to customers and shareholders. We look forward to building on this success as we enter our next phase of profitable growth,” commented Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

