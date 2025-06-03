Nayax Ltd. to Present at William Blair Growth Conference on June 4, 2025

Nayax executives will present at the William Blair Growth Conference on June 4, 2025, and hold one-on-one meetings.

Nayax Ltd., a global payments and commerce enablement platform, announced that Chief Financial Officer Sagit Manor and Chief Strategy Officer Aaron Greenberg will present at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago on June 4, 2025, at 8:00am Chicago Time. They will also engage in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Nayax provides merchants with a comprehensive solution to facilitate cashless payments, manage operations, and enhance customer loyalty, boasting 11 global offices and connections to over 80 payment processors. The press release includes forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks affecting the company’s performance, emphasizing that actual results may differ from projections. For more information, visit Nayax's website.

Nayax CFO and Chief Strategy Officer will present at the prestigious William Blair Growth Conference, highlighting the company's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

The participation in one-on-one meetings demonstrates Nayax's proactive approach to building relationships and promoting its growth strategy directly with investors.

Nayax's announcement showcases its extensive global reach, with 11 offices and approximately 1,100 employees, underscoring its scalability and market presence in the commerce enablement sector.

The comprehensive solution offering by Nayax, including payment acceptance and loyalty tools, positions the company as a leader in driving operational efficiency and revenue growth for merchants.

The mention of ongoing war in Israel since October 7, 2023, introduces significant uncertainty about the company's operational stability and market conditions in the region.

The press release emphasizes numerous risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, which may heighten concerns among investors regarding potential financial performance.

The reliance on factors such as general market conditions, consumer preferences, and the availability of qualified personnel indicates vulnerabilities in Nayax's growth strategy that could impact future success.

When and where will Nayax present at the William Blair Growth Conference?

Nayax will present on June 4, 2025, at 8:00am Chicago Time at the William Blair Growth Conference.

Who are the key speakers representing Nayax?

The presentation will be led by Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, and Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer.

How can I access the Nayax presentation webcast?

The webcast of the Nayax presentation can be accessed via a link provided in the press release or on their Investor Relations site.

What services does Nayax offer to merchants?

Nayax provides a comprehensive payments and loyalty platform, including cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools.

Where can I find more information about Nayax's business performance?

More information can be found on Nayax's website or in their annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025.

Full Release



HERZLIYA, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and





payments platform





designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing





loyalty





, today announced that Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, and Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer, will lead a presentation at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago at 8:00am Chicago Time on June 4, 2025. Ms. Manor and Mr. Greenberg will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the day.





Please visit this



link



for a webcast of the presentation, or visit the Nayax Investor Relations site under the





All Events





section at



Events and Presentations.









About Nayax







Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and



loyalty platform



designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance,



management suite



, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2025, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit



www.nayax.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements













This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.









Public Relations Contact:







Scott Gamm





Strategy Voice Associates







Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com













Investor Relations Contact:







Aaron Greenberg





Chief Strategy Officer







IR@nayax.com









