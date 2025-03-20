Nayax Ltd. Launches State-of-Charge Feature for EV Kiosk to Enhance Electric Vehicle Charging Experience

Nayax Ltd. launched a new EV Kiosk feature, enhancing payment security and convenience for electric vehicle charging.

Quiver AI Summary

Nayax Ltd. has introduced a new feature called State-of-Charge for its EV Kiosk, enhancing the electric vehicle charging experience by separating secure card payments from mobile access to session details. Payments are made directly at the kiosk, while drivers can easily access information about their charging sessions by scanning a QR code with their smartphones, without needing to download an app or share personal details. This upgrade caters to the growing market of EV users who prioritize convenience and data privacy. Additionally, businesses can utilize customizable digital e-receipts to boost brand visibility and customer loyalty. Nayax will showcase this feature at the upcoming EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas, where they will also lead several expert sessions.

Potential Positives

The launch of the State-of-Charge feature enhances Nayax's EV Kiosk, addressing key consumer priorities such as convenience and data privacy for electric vehicle charging.

The EV Kiosk offers a seamless payment solution, enabling secure transactions directly at the kiosk and allowing drivers to manage charging session details on their smartphones without the need for apps or personal information.

This innovation positions Nayax competitively in the growing EV market, as it simplifies the charging experience for both drivers and charging operators.

Nayax will showcase its EV Kiosk at the upcoming EV Charging Summit & Expo, enhancing visibility and potential partnerships in the EV industry.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the release emphasize uncertainties related to general market conditions and the impact of the ongoing war in Israel, which could negatively affect business operations and investor confidence.

The press release does not provide concrete financial projections or metrics that could instill confidence about the company's growth and success with the new EV Kiosk feature.

There is no mention of partnerships or collaborations that could enhance the rollout of the EV Kiosk, raising concerns about the company’s ability to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving EV market.

FAQ

What is Nayax's new State-of-Charge feature?

Nayax's State-of-Charge feature simplifies EV charging by separating secure payments and mobile charging session management for drivers.

How does Nayax's EV Kiosk enhance user experience?

The EV Kiosk allows drivers to make secure payments at the kiosk and access charging details via a QR code on their smartphones.

What are the benefits of using Nayax's EV Kiosk for merchants?

Merchants can customize digital e-receipts, enhance brand visibility, promote engagement, and strengthen customer loyalty through Nayax's EV Kiosk.

Where can I see Nayax's EV Kiosk in action?

Nayax will showcase its EV Kiosk at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas from March 25-27, 2025, at booth #141.

How does Nayax ensure the security of payment data at the kiosk?

Nayax's EV Kiosk processes payments directly at the kiosk, ensuring secure transactions without personal data requirements from the user.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NYAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $NYAX stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NYAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NYAX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NYAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NYAX forecast page.

Full Release



HERZLIYA, Israel, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement,



payments



and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the launch of its State-of-Charge feature for its EV Kiosk. This new upgrade simplifies



electric vehicle (EV) charging



by clearly separating card-present payments from mobile access to charging session details. Payments are securely completed directly at the payment kiosk, while detailed charging information is effortlessly accessed on drivers’ smartphones by scanning a QR code—no app downloads or personal details required.





As EVs become increasingly common, convenience and data privacy are top priorities for drivers. Many drivers find managing numerous charging apps inconvenient and worry about protecting sensitive payment data. Nayax’s EV Kiosk solves these challenges by enabling secure, quick, physical payments directly at the kiosk. After paying, drivers simply scan the QR code displayed at the kiosk to see key charging details on their phones, including energy usage, charging speed, session duration, total cost, and kWh charged. Drivers can easily track their charging session remotely and instantly receive a digital e-receipt upon completion.





EV Kiosk’s digital e-receipts are customizable, allowing merchants to strengthen brand visibility and customer relationships. Businesses can leverage receipts for promotions, social media links, engaging video content, or advertisements—encouraging customer



loyalty



and repeat visits.





“Our goal at Nayax is to deliver payment solutions that make life easier for both the merchant and consumer," said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. "With our new State-of-Charge feature, we've taken a practical approach to solve the everyday frustrations drivers face when charging EVs. By clearly separating the secure physical payment from mobile charging session management, we've made EV charging simpler, faster, and safer—for drivers and charging operators alike."





To experience Nayax’s EV Kiosk and its latest features, visit Nayax at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas, March 25-27, 2025. Explore the Nayax Highway at booth #141, attend expert-led sessions at the Westgate Convention Center, and join Nayax’s exclusive Happy Hour event at the booth on March 26 at 3:30PM.





Nayax will lead the following speaker sessions during the event:







"Fuelling Payment Acceptance for EV Charging Stations Across America" – 1:30PM - 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, led by Siavosh Dana, EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Nayax Energy NA.



"Fuelling Payment Acceptance for EV Charging Stations Across America" – 1:30PM - 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, led by Siavosh Dana, EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Nayax Energy NA.



Keynote: "Elevating the Customer Charging Experience" – 9:00AM - 10:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025, by Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax NA.



Keynote: "Elevating the Customer Charging Experience" – 9:00AM - 10:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025, by Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax NA.



"Accelerating the Future of V2G and Bidirectional Charging" – 1:50PM - 2:20PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025, led by Yinon Raviv, EVP Global Sales, Nayax Energy.











For more details about Nayax’s EV Kiosk, visit



www.nayax.com



.















Forward-Looking Statements







This report on Form 6-K contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this report on Form 6-K can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations



.









About Nayax







Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit





www.nayax.com











Nayax Public Relations Contact:







Scott Gamm





Strategy Voice Associates









Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com











Nayax Investor Relations Contact:







Aaron Greenberg





Chief Strategy Officer









IR@nayax.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a8e3ec-5c40-494b-a7e7-51606fb001e0





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.