Nayax Ltd. Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Nayax Ltd. will announce its Q2 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025, with conference calls in English and Hebrew.

Nayax Ltd. has announced that it will release its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will host two conference calls, one in English and one in Hebrew, featuring CEO Yair Nechmad and CFO Sagit Manor. The English call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, while the Hebrew call will take place at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the English call to receive immediate access. Nayax, a global commerce enablement and payments platform, aims to help merchants grow their businesses and has seen significant global expansion, employing approximately 1,200 people across 12 offices as of June 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

Nayax will release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The company is holding two conference calls in different languages, demonstrating inclusivity and accessibility for a diverse investor base.

Nayax has a strong operational presence with 12 global offices and approximately 1,200 employees, showcasing its growth and stability in the marketplace.

The company's solutions aim to enhance revenue potential and operational efficiency for merchants, emphasizing its commitment to customer success and business scaling.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of theearnings callon August 13, 2025, highlights the uncertainty surrounding the company's financial performance amidst ongoing global economic trends and conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Israel, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The reliance on forward-looking statements with significant risks and uncertainties may cause apprehension among investors due to the potential for actual results to differ materially from expectations.

The mention of ongoing issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic conditions could suggest vulnerability in the company's market position and operations.

FAQ

When will Nayax release its earnings for Q2 2025?

Nayax will release its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time are the conference calls scheduled?

The English call is at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Hebrew call is at 9:30 a.m. ET on August 13, 2025.

How can I pre-register for the conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the English conference call through the provided registration link in the press release.

Where can I find a replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 27, 2025, using the provided toll-free and international numbers.

What is Nayax's main business focus?

Nayax focuses on global commerce enablement, offering payments and loyalty solutions to help merchants scale their businesses effectively.

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $NYAX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NYAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NYAX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

$NYAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NYAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/14/2025

Full Release



HERZLIYA, Israel, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and





payments platform





designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing





loyalty





, today announced that it will release its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, before U.S. markets open.





Nayax will hold two calls, one in English and one in Hebrew. Nayax CEO and Chairman, Yair Nechmad, will speak alongside Nayax’s Chief Financial Officer, Sagit Manor.







Conference Calls:







The conference call in English will be held at:





8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.





The conference call in Hebrew will be held at:





9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:30 p.m. Israel time / 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time.





For the conference call in English, we encourage participants to pre-register using the link below. Those who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call/webcast start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.







To pre-register, go to:









http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13755150&linkSecurityString=1e3433a8c2







For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call/webcast by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.







U.S. TOLL-FREE



: 1-877-737-7051







ISRAEL TOLL-FREE



: 1-809-455-690







INTERNATIONAL



: 1-201-689-8878







WEBCAST LINK:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1728954&tp_key=425ee383ca







Participants may also register and join the conference call/webcast by visiting the





Events





section of the Nayax website.





Following the conference call, a replay will be available until August 27, 2025. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:







Replay TOLL-FREE:



1-844-512-2921







Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL:



1-412-317-6671







Replay TOLL/Israel:



1-809-458-327







Access PIN:



13755150





An archive of the conference call will also be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website





Nayax - Investor Relations





.





To access the conference call/webcast in Hebrew, use the link below:







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84094538383









About Nayax







Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and



loyalty platform



designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance,



management suite



, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit



www.nayax.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements













This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.









Public Relations Contact:







Scott Gamm





Strategy Voice Associates







Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com













Investor Relations Contact:







Aaron Greenberg





Chief Strategy Officer







IR@nayax.com









