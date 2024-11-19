News & Insights

Nayax initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

November 19, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

B. Riley initiated coverage of Nayax (NYAX) with a Buy rating and $38 price target Nayax is a rapidly growing global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions and management software targeting the self-service retail market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Nayax will remain a prime beneficiary of the proliferation of cashless and self-service retail applications as it expands its recurring software-as-a-service and payment processing fees.

