Nayax initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage of Nayax (NYAX) with a Buy rating and $38 price target Nayax is a rapidly growing global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions and management software targeting the self-service retail market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Nayax will remain a prime beneficiary of the proliferation of cashless and self-service retail applications as it expands its recurring software-as-a-service and payment processing fees.
