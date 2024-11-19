Nayax initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage of Nayax (NYAX) with a Buy rating and $38 price target Nayax is a rapidly growing global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions and management software targeting the self-service retail market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Nayax will remain a prime beneficiary of the proliferation of cashless and self-service retail applications as it expands its recurring software-as-a-service and payment processing fees.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NYAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.