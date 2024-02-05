Nayara Energy to get Russian Sokol crude cargo this week -source

Quitol, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has imported a crude cargo of Sokol grade that will reach its oil facility at the Western coast this week, a company source said on Tuesday.

There is plenty of Sokol crude available and there is no problem in buying, the source said on the sidelines of industry event India Energy Week in Goa.

Washington in December imposed sanctions on ships and vessel operators carrying Russian oil sold above a $60 per barrel cap set by the Group of Seven nations. Banks and service providers have been asked to ensure cargoes do not breach the price limit.

Following the sanctions, several tankers that were meant to deliver Sokol crude to India have been diverted.

Vessel Jaguar is expected to discharge at the Vadinar port in western Gujarat state where Nayara's oil facility is located, LSEG data and a shipping report showed.

Nayara Energy did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/_mohi_;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.