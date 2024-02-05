News & Insights

Nayara Energy to get Russian Sokol crude cargo this week -source

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

February 05, 2024 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

Quitol, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has imported a crude cargo of Sokol grade that will reach its oil facility at the Western coast this week, a company source said on Tuesday.

There is plenty of Sokol crude available and there is no problem in buying, the source said on the sidelines of industry event India Energy Week in Goa.

Washington in December imposed sanctions on ships and vessel operators carrying Russian oil sold above a $60 per barrel cap set by the Group of Seven nations. Banks and service providers have been asked to ensure cargoes do not breach the price limit.

Following the sanctions, several tankers that were meant to deliver Sokol crude to India have been diverted.

Vessel Jaguar is expected to discharge at the Vadinar port in western Gujarat state where Nayara's oil facility is located, LSEG data and a shipping report showed.

Nayara Energy did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/_mohi_;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.