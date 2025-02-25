NAYA Biosciences Supports U.S. Executive Order to Increase Access and Affordability of IVF Services

NAYA Biosciences supports the President's executive order to reduce IVF costs and expand access to fertility services.

Quiver AI Summary

NAYA Biosciences, Inc., a life science company focused on innovative treatments in various health sectors, expressed its support for a recent executive order from the U.S. President aimed at making in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable and accessible. This order tasks the Domestic Policy Council with creating recommendations to reduce out-of-pocket costs and enhance insurance coverage for fertility services, responding to the financial barriers that many individuals and couples face when seeking IVF treatment. CEO Steve Shum emphasized that no one should have to choose between financial stability and starting a family, noting that NAYA's FDA-cleared INVOcell device offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional IVF methods. NAYA is committed to advocating for policies that improve access to fertility care and providing high-quality treatments through its clinics.

Potential Positives

NAYA Biosciences publicly supports the U.S. President’s executive order aimed at reducing IVF costs and expanding access to fertility services, enhancing its reputation as a proactive partner in healthcare initiatives.

The company's innovative INVOcell device, positioned as a more affordable and effective fertility treatment, aligns with the administration's goals and may lead to increased adoption and market share.

NAYA's commitment to patient-centered care and advocacy for policy changes can strengthen its relationships with stakeholders, including policymakers and advocacy groups, potentially leading to new partnerships and business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release's emphasis on the need for reduced costs and increased access to IVF services highlights the previously high costs associated with fertility treatments, potentially painting the company as part of a costly healthcare landscape for patients.

The statement mentioning the FDA-cleared INVOcell device may imply that NAYA is relying heavily on a single product to drive growth, which could pose risks if the product does not gain significant market acceptance.

The lack of concrete information about the company's financial health or plans for future profitability could raise concerns among investors and stakeholders about the company's long-term viability and strategic direction.

FAQ

What is NAYA Biosciences' commitment to fertility treatments?

NAYA Biosciences is dedicated to providing affordable and accessible fertility treatments, supporting initiatives to reduce IVF costs.

How does the executive order benefit IVF access?

The executive order aims to develop policies that protect IVF access and lower out-of-pocket costs for families facing infertility.

What distinguishes the INVOcell device in fertility treatments?

INVOcell offers a natural and affordable alternative to traditional IVF by using the vagina as an incubator for fertilization.

How many states mandate fertility coverage for patients?

Currently, fewer than 20 states have some level of mandated fertility coverage, leaving many without insurance assistance.

What is NAYA’s role in supporting patient-centered fertility care?

NAYA operates fertility clinics and advocates for policies that enhance access to fertility services for individuals and families.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

SARASOTA, Fla. and MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAYA Biosciences, Inc. (“NAYA”) (NASDAQ: NAYA), a life science portfolio company dedicated to bringing breakthrough treatments to patients in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and women’s health, and a leading provider of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and in vivo Intravaginal Culture (“IVC”) fertility treatments, proudly supports the U.S. President’s recent executive order aimed at reducing the cost of IVF and expanding access to fertility services. The order directs the Domestic Policy Council to develop policy recommendations within 90 days to protect IVF access and significantly lower out-of-pocket expenses and health plan costs for families dealing with infertility.





For many individuals and couples struggling with infertility, the high cost of IVF often makes treatment financially out of reach. The lack of comprehensive insurance coverage for fertility services in most states further compounds this challenge, forcing many patients to take on significant debt or forego treatment altogether.





“Infertility is a challenging medical condition, and no one should have to choose between financial stability and starting a family,” said Steve Shum, CEO of NAYA Biosciences. “President Trump’s executive order is a critical step in the right direction, and we stand ready to support efforts that make fertility treatments more accessible and affordable for all. In addition to our existing fertility clinic operations, we also believe our FDA-cleared INVOcell device and the IVC treatment process is uniquely positioned to offer an efficient, effective, and more affordable treatment solution, which is aligned with the administration’s efforts to reduce costs.”





Currently, fewer than 20 states mandate some level of fertility coverage, leaving millions without insurance assistance. By addressing cost concerns, the administration’s action has the potential to bring hope to those who have faced heartbreaking obstacles on their journey to parenthood.





“As a trusted partner in fertility care with centers in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Georgia, NAYA remains committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered treatment and advocating for policies that support individuals and families seeking to conceive. We look forward to working alongside policymakers, medical professionals, and advocacy groups to ensure that every hopeful parent has the opportunity to experience the joy of building a family,” Shum concluded.







About NAYA Women’s Health







NAYA Women’s Health is currently focused within the fertility marketplace. Our commercial strategy includes operating fertility-focused clinics providing treatment to patients via INVO Centers, LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary. We currently have two operational INVO Centers in the United States along with a conventional IVF clinic.





Naya Women’s Health also includes the INVOcell medical device. The INVOcell is the first in vivo Intravaginal Culture (“IVC”) system granted FDA clearance in the United States. We believe this novel device and procedure provides a more natural, safe, effective and economical fertility treatment for patients. Unlike conventional infertility treatments such as IVF where the eggs and sperm develop into embryos in a laboratory incubator, the INVOcell utilizes the women’s vagina as an incubator to support a more natural fertilization and embryo development environment, and infertility treatment. We currently sell and distribute INVOcell into existing independently owned and operated fertility clinics as well as within our own INVO Center clinics.







About NAYA Biosciences







NAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: NAYA) is a life science portfolio company dedicated to bringing breakthrough treatments to patients in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and women’s health. Our proven hub & spoke model harnesses the shared resources of a parent company and agility of lean strategic franchises, enabling efficient acquisition, development, and partnering of assets and allowing for optimized return on investment by combining scalable, profitable commercial revenues with the upside of innovative clinical-stage therapeutics.





NAYA’s expanding portfolio of assets currently includes NY-303, a GPC3 x NKp46 bifunctional antibody for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with a unique mode of action targeting non-responders to the current immunotherapy standard of care (approximately 70% of the current treatable market) cleared to enroll patients in a Phase 1/2a monotherapy trial in 2025, NY-338, a CD38 x NKp46 bifunctional antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases with a differentiated safety and efficacy profile, NY-500, a PD-1 x VEGF bifunctional antibody for the treatment of HCC and other solid tumors, and NY-600 a PSMA x NKp46 bifunctional antibody for the treatment of metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC).







Safe Harbor Statement







This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







NAYA Investor & Media Contact







Anna Baran-Djokovic





SVP, Investor Relations





+1-305-615-9162





anna@nayabiosciences.com



