NAYA Biosciences to present insights into mode of action of NY-303

NAYA Biosciences (NAYA) announced that it is presenting novel insights into the mode of action of its GPC3-targeting NK engager bispecific antibody NY-303 to support phase I/IIa clinical trials in H1 2025 as well as into a predictive AI model of HCC survival rate at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, taking place November 6-10 in Houston, Texas.

