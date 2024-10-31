News & Insights

Stocks
NAYA

NAYA Biosciences to present insights into mode of action of NY-303

October 31, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NAYA Biosciences (NAYA) announced that it is presenting novel insights into the mode of action of its GPC3-targeting NK engager bispecific antibody NY-303 to support phase I/IIa clinical trials in H1 2025 as well as into a predictive AI model of HCC survival rate at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, taking place November 6-10 in Houston, Texas.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.