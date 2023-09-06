Navy, DOJ offer payouts in bid to speed up Camp Lejeune claims

By Diana Novak Jones

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday unveiled a system of tiered payouts for people harmed by contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, saying they hope to speed the resolution of thousands of administrative claims and federal lawsuits that have been pending for over a year.

No claim or lawsuit has yet been resolved over drinking water on the Jacksonville, North Carolina base, which was tainted with dangerous chemicals that caused cancer and other health problems, according to Navy and Department of Justice spokespeople.

The new system will weigh the severity of individuals' illnesses and exposure and will offer payouts between $100,000 and $550,000 to resolve claims of death or injury from the water, an option some claimants can take instead of pursuing their lawsuit or administrative claim against the government.

So far, more than 1,100 federal lawsuits and more than 93,000 administrative claims have been filed seeking compensation for injuries from the water.

The tiered settlement option is only available to people who suffered from specific diseases, like kidney or liver cancer, and were at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days when the water was known to be contaminated. Claims can be brought by the injured person or their family member.

President Joe Biden signed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act in August 2022, which first created a process for Camp Lejeune claims. The Department of Health and Human Services has acknowledged that chemicals in the water, which was contaminated from 1953 to 1987, may have affected as many as one million people.

The PACT Act established an administrative claims process for people to seek compensation from the Navy. If those claims are not resolved, it allows for federal lawsuits to be filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Administrative claims can only be filed until August 2024 under the law.

Senior Navy and Department of Justice officials told reporters on Wednesday that the new elective payment option for administrative claims is meant to get veterans and their families paid more quickly. But the officials offered little detail on a timeline.

To get paid, a claimant will need to file an administrative claim and wait to hear from the Navy about their settlement offer. Currently, the Navy is processing about 18,000 claims, officials said.

Once a settlement offer is sent, claimants will have 60 days to accept it, and can expect to be paid within 60 days after that. If they reject it, they can continue pursuing their lawsuit or administrative claim.

No timeline has been set for the first trials in the federal court lawsuits.

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

((Diana.Jones2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.