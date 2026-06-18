NAVN Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push, Enterprise Gains and Higher Outlook

Navan, Inc. NAVN used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto underscore accelerating enterprise adoption, expanding AI capabilities, and improving profitability. Management emphasized that momentum was broad-based across customer segments, geographies, and sales channels.

Executives also pointed to growing market disruption among legacy competitors, which is creating additional opportunities for customer wins and platform migrations. The company’s confidence in demand trends and execution prompted a significant increase to its full-year outlook.

Before diving into the strategic themes, the quarter’s financial performance exceeded expectations. Navan reported earnings per share of $0.08, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01, delivering a surprise of 1700%. Revenues of $220.23 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.63 million, delivering a surprise of 7.63%.

Navan, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Navan, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navan, Inc. Quote

Gross booking volume climbed 50% year over year to a record $3.1 billion, while payment volume increased 29% to $1.3 billion. The strong results helped support management’s decision to raise fiscal 2027 guidance.

Navan Accelerates Market Share Expansion

Chief executive officer and co-founder Ariel Cohen described the quarter as an exceptional execution across every major go-to-market motion.

Management highlighted strength in both sales-led and product-led customer acquisition. Cohen said the company delivered strong performance across industries, company sizes, and geographic regions while continuing to expand adoption of its travel payments offering.

The company also benefited from increased customer evaluations as competitors consolidate and reposition their businesses. According to Cohen, Navan continues to see substantial growth in RFP activity as enterprises reassess existing travel and expense solutions.

NAVN Makes AI Central to the Growth Story

Artificial intelligence remained the dominant strategic theme throughout the call.

Cohen argued that AI initiatives have become a top-down priority at many enterprises, creating favorable conditions for Navan’s platform. He positioned the company as one of the few enterprise-scale vendors already delivering practical AI applications in production environments.

Management highlighted Navan’s agentic architecture, which combines travel infrastructure, payments capabilities, and AI-powered workflows. Cohen noted that the company recently increased usage of its proprietary AI model to roughly 30% from 20% only weeks earlier, citing improvements in accuracy, efficiency and cost.

Guidance Raise Reflects Strong Demand Trends

Chief financial officer Aurélien Nolf said the company’s outlook increase reflects both strong first-quarter execution and confidence in future growth.

Navan now expects fiscal 2027 revenues of $907 million to $913 million, representing approximately 30% growth at the midpoint, compared with prior guidance calling for roughly 24% growth. Non-GAAP operating profit is projected between $76 million and $80 million.

For the second quarter, management expects revenues of $219 million to $221 million and non-GAAP operating profit of $13.5 million to $14.5 million, while acknowledging normal seasonal softness during the summer travel period.

Profitability Continues to Improve

Alongside accelerating growth, management highlighted meaningful margin expansion.

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $24 million from $3 million a year earlier, while non-GAAP operating margin improved to 11% from 2%. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 75%, up from 72% in the prior-year period.

Nolf also pointed to strengthening cash generation and a healthy balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $681 million in cash and short-term investments and reported positive trailing 12-month free cash flow.

Analysts Focus on AI Monetization

One of the more notable analyst discussions centered on whether Navan’s AI orchestration technology could become a broader platform opportunity.

Responding to a question from Morgan Stanley, Cohen described the company’s Cognition platform as a system that intelligently coordinates AI agents and human travel agents. He argued that the combination is particularly valuable during travel disruptions, when automation alone may not provide sufficient support.

Management linked that capability to the recently announced Navan Anywhere initiative, which includes integration with Google Gemini and enables customers to access Navan services through external enterprise interfaces.

NAVN Sees Momentum in Enterprise Accounts

Questions from Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and Citizens JMP Securities largely focused on enterprise adoption and sales productivity.

Nolf said the migration of Reed & Mackay customers onto the Navan platform has begun and should provide a long-term margin benefit, although the transition is expected to occur gradually over several years.

President Michael Sindicich highlighted more than 200% year-over-year growth in RFP volume and noted that the company now serves 45 Fortune 500 customers, up from 28 a year ago. He also disclosed that 38% of customer wins during the quarter came from organizations previously aligned with legacy enterprise travel providers.

Management Remains Focused on Execution

The overall tone of the call was notably confident. Executives repeatedly pointed to resilient business travel demand despite weather disruptions, airline strikes, and geopolitical challenges during the quarter.

Management’s message remained consistent throughout the discussion: continue gaining market share, deepen AI differentiation, expand enterprise penetration, and drive operating leverage while investing for growth.

What Zacks Signals Suggest

NAVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Under the Zacks methodology, stocks with lower ranks generally reflect less favorable earnings estimate revision trends than higher-ranked names.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also holds a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B, and VGM Score of D. While the Growth and Momentum metrics indicate relatively stronger characteristics in those categories, investors should remember that both the Zacks Rank and Style Scores can change as analysts revise estimates following the company’s latest results.

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