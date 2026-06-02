Navitas Trades at a Huge Premium: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is currently trading at an eye-popping premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 104.75X compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductor industry’s 10.13X. It also appears to be highly overvalued compared with peers like onsemi ON and STMicroelectronics STM. onsemi and STMicroelectronics’ forward sales sit at 7.01X and 4.14X, respectively. Navitas has a Value Score of F.

NVTS Stock Looks Too Pricey



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Shares of Navitas have jumped roughly 250% year to date, handily outperforming industry, onsemi and STMicroelectronics. NVTS is benefiting from the explosive buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, particularly in data centers and power-grid upgrades. Investors have grown increasingly optimistic about “Navitas 2.0” strategy, which shifts its focus away from slower-growth mobile and consumer markets toward faster-growing opportunities in AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, industrial electrification and high-performance computing.

The growth story is compelling. But has the stock run too far, too fast? Does Navitas deserve such a steep valuation premium, or is the recent rally a signal for investors to take some profits? Let's take a closer look.

YTD Price Performance Comparison



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Why Investors Are Excited About Navitas

The enthusiasm surrounding Navitas is not without reason. The company's AI infrastructure business, which includes both data center and grid applications, grew 50% sequentially in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the strong demand emerging from AI-related power systems.

Management believes this opportunity is still in its early innings. As AI workloads become more power-intensive, data centers are increasingly adopting next-generation 800-volt high-voltage direct current (HVDC) architectures that require higher efficiency and greater power density. Navitas estimates that the AI data center market alone could represent a $1.4-$2.5 billion serviceable addressable market by 2030, with gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) adoption expected to increase at a blistering 66-87% CAGR through the decade.

What makes Navitas particularly interesting is its presence in both GaN and SiC technologies. While SiC remains critical for high-power AC/DC conversion, GaN is becoming increasingly important for high-density in-rack power systems. This dual-technology portfolio positions the company to address multiple stages of future AI power architectures.

Beyond AI data centers, the company is also benefiting from growing opportunities in grid modernization, renewable energy and industrial electrification. More importantly, the strategic shift toward these higher-value markets is already improving Navitas' financial profile, with gross margins expanding sequentially in the first quarter and management expecting further improvement throughout 2026.

Growth Opportunity for NVTS Is Real, But So Are the Risks

While Navitas is benefiting from strong momentum in AI infrastructure, investors should remember that the company is still in the early stages of commercializing many of its largest opportunities.

Revenues remain modest relative to the size of the market opportunity management is targeting. More importantly, the business continues to operate at a loss as investments in research, product development and customer engagement weigh on profitability. Management has indicated that quarterly revenues likely need to reach the high-$30 million range to support operating profit or at least breakeven, suggesting there is still considerable ground to cover.

The timing of future growth also remains uncertain. Many customers are still testing and qualifying next-generation power architectures, meaning large-scale production deployments are yet to fully materialize. While Navitas appears well-positioned to benefit from the transition to 800V systems, the company's most promising opportunities could take longer to convert into meaningful revenue than investors currently expect.

That leaves little room for execution missteps. Any delays in customer ramps, slower AI infrastructure spending, or longer qualification cycles could push out the path to profitability and weigh on investor sentiment.

How to Play Navitas Stock Now

Navitas has built an attractive long-term growth story around AI data centers, grid modernization and industrial electrification. The company's dual GaN and SiC portfolio gives it exposure to several emerging power-conversion trends, and recent business momentum suggests the strategy is gaining traction.

The issue is not the quality of the opportunity but the expectations already embedded in the stock price. Investors are effectively valuing Navitas based on what the business could become several years from now rather than what it is today. For that valuation to hold, the company will likely need to execute almost flawlessly, successfully scale revenues, achieve profitability and capitalize on the AI infrastructure buildout without major delays.

Given the stock's extraordinary run and the significant gap between current fundamentals and future expectations, the risk-reward profile appears unfavorable at current levels. While Navitas may ultimately grow into a much larger company, the shares seem priced for perfection.

The consensus price target of $13.71 implies roughly 45% downside from current levels, highlighting how disconnected the recent rally has become from analyst expectations.



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As a result, investors who have benefited from the rally may want to consider taking profits. Navitas stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.