Navitas Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

Navitas anticipates revenues between $8 million and $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 42.3%.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 5 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, unchanged over the past 60 days. NVTS reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Navitas’ bottom-line results have matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence NVTS’ Q1 Results

Navitas is a well-known provider of power semiconductors, driven by its gallium nitride (GaN) business under GaNFast, GaNSafe and GaNSense brands, along with silicon carbide (SiC) devices. The company is expected to have benefited from the growing demand for power, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure and electrification trends that are served by its GaN and SiC technologies.



Navitas is likely to have benefited in the first quarter of 2026 from increasing customer adoption and sampling of its GaN solutions, particularly 100V and 650V GaN products targeted at AI data centers and high-power computing applications. The company is gaining traction from its newly introduced high-efficiency, GaN-based 10kW DC-DC platform, which is being evaluated by multiple customers and supports next-generation data center architectures.



On the SiC side, NVTS is expected to have witnessed growth driven by rising demand for its 1.2kV SiC devices used in AC-DC power supplies for AI data centers, along with early customer engagement and sampling of its latest Gen 5 SiC technology. Expanding evaluation activity for its high-voltage SiC modules (including 2.3kV and 3.3kV products) in grid and energy infrastructure applications is likely to have contributed to near-term momentum.



NVTS anticipates sequential revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by stronger sales traction across high-power markets, where both GaN and SiC products are gaining broader adoption, replacing legacy silicon solutions and benefiting from AI-driven infrastructure upgrades. The above-mentioned factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Navitas faces near-term challenges from significantly reduced revenues due to its exit from low-power mobile markets, which have not yet been fully offset by growth in high-power segments. The company lacks scale to absorb fixed costs, pressuring margins. Ongoing restructuring actions, including workforce reduction and distributor consolidation, along with early-stage customer adoption of GaN and SiC products, may have limited immediate revenue acceleration.

What Our Model Says About NVTS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Navitas this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Navitas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Audioeye shares have dropped 23.5% year to date. Audioeye is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.



Anet Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Anet Networks shares have gained 31.8% year to date. Anet Networks is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +19.2% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cisco shares have returned 19.3% year to date. Cisco is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13.

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