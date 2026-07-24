Navitas Semiconductor vs. ServiceNow: What Recent Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Tech Companies

Key Points

ServiceNow currently reports consistently larger and much less volatile revenue totals than Navitas across all recent periods.

ServiceNow increased its revenue quarter-over-quarter in every documented period, while Navitas experienced consecutive quarters of steep declines before posting a slight increase recently.

Investors should watch whether the massive revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if the recent sequential uptick at Navitas signals a change in its trajectory.

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Navitas Semiconductor: Navigating Revenue Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) designs and develops advanced power integrated circuits, silicon carbide devices, and digital isolators for various enterprise and consumer applications.

It recently entered a technical collaboration within the Nvidia ecosystem to develop data center power solutions, and it reported a -393% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

ServiceNow: Consistent Revenue Expansion

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) delivers cloud-based software solutions that help large organizations streamline, automate, and manage digital workflows across their enterprise operations.

It introduced new digital oversight tools and expanded partnership agreements at its annual conference, while reporting 8% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue helps investors gauge the total amount of money a business brings in before any operating expenses or taxes are deducted. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Navitas Semiconductor and ServiceNow

Quarter (Period End) Navitas Semiconductor Revenue ServiceNow Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $21.7 million $2.8 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $18.0 million $3.0 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $14.0 million $3.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $14.5 million $3.2 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $10.1 million $3.4 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $7.3 million $3.6 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $8.6 million $3.8 billion Q2 2026 Not yet reported $4.0 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

A look at the revenue trends for Navitas and ServiceNow reveal two companies headed in opposite directions. The former is seeing a self-inflicted decline in sales while the latter is generating quarter-over-quarter growth, an impressive feat to maintain consistently over time.

Navitas’ revenue underwent a substantial drop over the past several quarters because the company decided to exit its mobile and consumer businesses in China last year to focus on artificial intelligence. The China market was responsible for 60% of sales in 2024.

Navitas management expects the fourth quarter of 2025 to be the low point, and that revenue will rebound from there. That appears to be the case given the increase to $8.6 million in Q1. The company reports Q2 results on July 27, where it will need to continue demonstrating quarterly sales growth for its AI pivot to garner investor confidence.

ServiceNow shares were hit hard earlier in 2026, dropping to a 52-week low of $81.24 in April, as Wall Street feared AI would take business away, leading to a sector-wide sell-off in software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks. However, ServiceNow’s sales trend reveals business continues to expand.

The company’s $4 billion in Q2 sales represented strong 24% year-over-year growth, leading to ServiceNow raising full-year guidance for its subscription income. Due to another outstanding quarter, ServiceNow shares are hovering around $100, showing signs of a rebound.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.