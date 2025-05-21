Navitas Semiconductor Unveils New 12 kW Power Supply Unit for Hyperscale AI Data Centers

Navitas Semiconductor announces a 12 kW PSU for AI data centers, featuring advanced GaN and SiC technology for efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced a new 12 kW power supply unit (PSU) reference design aimed at hyperscale AI data centers, capable of supporting high-power rack densities of up to 120 kW. This PSU complies with Open Rack v3 and OCP guidelines, incorporating advanced technologies such as Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs and an ‘IntelliWeave™’ digital platform to maximize efficiency and reduce power losses by 30% compared to traditional solutions. The unit features a robust design with integrated protections and a compact form factor, operating efficiently across various input voltages. CEO Gene Sheridan highlighted the rapid increase in output power from Navitas, emphasizing its importance for modern data centers catering to growing GPU demands. The PSU was showcased during Navitas’ ‘AI Tech Night’ event.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor has introduced a high-performance 12 kW power supply unit specifically designed for hyperscale AI data centers, addressing the growing demand for power in advanced computing environments.

The new PSU showcases innovative technology, including Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs and GaNSafe ICs, which collectively enhance efficiency, reduce power losses by 30%, and improve overall performance.

This announcement highlights Navitas’ innovation capabilities, evidenced by a significant increase in output power capacity from 2.7 kW to 12 kW within just 24 months, positioning the company as a leader in next-generation power semiconductor technology.

Aligning with industry standards, the PSU complies with Open Rack v3 specifications and Open Compute Project guidelines, which may enhance its credibility and acceptance in the market.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of detailed financial information or projections related to the new product launch, which may raise concerns about the company's revenue expectations and market performance.

The technical specifications might be perceived as overly complex, potentially making it challenging for customers to quickly understand and adopt the new PSU technology.

The announcement of the new PSU may amplify scrutiny on previous product weaknesses or failures if the technology does not meet elevated customer expectations.

FAQ

What is the new PSU announced by Navitas Semiconductor?

Navitas has announced a 12 kW power supply unit designed for hyperscale AI data centers, featuring advanced GaN and SiC technologies.

How does the 12 kW PSU enhance efficiency?

The PSU utilizes Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs and the ‘IntelliWeave™’ digital platform, achieving a 30% reduction in power losses compared to traditional solutions.

What specifications does the new PSU comply with?

The PSU complies with Open Rack v3 specifications and Open Compute Project guidelines, ensuring compatibility with industry standards.

What are the cooling features of the PSU?

The PSU includes an internal fan for cooling, with an operating temperature range of -5 to 45°C to ensure reliability.

How can customers implement the new PSU?

The 12 kW PSU is designed for production, allowing customers to quickly deploy an efficient solution for AI and data center power needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced their latest 12 kW power supply unit (PSU) ‘designed for production’ reference design for hyperscale AI data centers with high-power rack densities of 120 kW.





The 12 kW PSU complies with Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications and Open Compute Project (OCP) guidelines. It utilizes



Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs



, a novel



‘IntelliWeave™’



digital platform, and



high-power GaNSafe ICs



configured in 3-phase interleaved TP-PFC and FB-LLC topologies to ensure the highest efficiency and performance, with the lowest component count.





The 3-Phase interleaved totem-pole power factor correction (TP-PFC) is powered by Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with



‘trench-assisted planar’ technology



, which has been enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership and offers world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support faster charging EVs and up to 3x more powerful AI data centers.





IntelliWeave digital control provides a hybrid control strategy of both Critical Conduction Mode (CrCM) and Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM), for light-load to full-load conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency while maintaining a simplistic design with low component count. This results in a 30% reduction in power losses compared to existing Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM) solutions.





The 3-phase interleaved full-bridge (FB) LLC topology is enabled by 4



th



generation



high-power GaNSafe ICs



, integrating control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that allow unprecedented reliability and robustness. GaNSafe is the world’s safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with four pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin. Suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLL and TOLT packages are available with a range of R



DS(ON)





typ.



from 18 to 70 mΩ.





The PSU is 790 x 73.5 x 40 mm and has an input voltage range of 180 – 305 V



AC



, outputting up to 50 V



DC



and delivering 12 kW when using input voltages above 207 V



AC



and 10 kW below this. Additionally, it implements active current sharing and over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-temperature protections. It has an operating temperature range of -5 to 45



o



C, a hold-up time of ≥20 ms at 12 kW, and an inrush current of ≤3 times the steady-state current below 20 ms. Cooling is via the PSU’s internal fan.





“The continuation and leadership of Navitas’ AI power roadmap has seen a quadrupling in output power – from 2.7 to 12 kW – in just over 24 months,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “This increase in power delivery is vital for the world’s data centers to support the exponential power demanded by the latest GPU architectures. The ‘designed for production’ PSU enables our customers to quickly implement a highly efficient, simple, and cost-effective solution to address the power delivery challenges for AI and hyperscale data centers.”





The 12 kW PSU was presented at Navitas’



‘AI Tech Night’



on 21



st



May, alongside the



Computex



exhibition in Taiwan. For more information on this PSU and Navitas’ AI roadmap, please visit



here



or contact us at



info@navitassemi.com









About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation, founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral



®



-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1e99465-49ac-4ed6-b6f7-b615c164a18c





