Navitas Semiconductor to showcase GaN, SiC technologies at CES 2025

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) will showcase several breakthroughs for AI data centers, EVs, and mobile technology at CES 2025. The “Planet Navitas” suite will showcase the company’s mission to ‘Electrify our World’ by advancing the transition from legacy silicon to next-generation, clean energy, GaN and SiC power semiconductors. These technologies are designed for high growth markets that demand the highest efficiency and power density, such as AI data centers, electric vehicles, and mobile. Additionally, Navitas will demonstrate how GaN and SiC technologies contribute to reducing carbon-footprint, with the potential to save over 6,000 megatons of CO2 per year by 2050.

