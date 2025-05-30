Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in June 2025

Navitas Semiconductor announces participation in investor events, featuring discussions on GaN and SiC technologies.

Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, has announced its upcoming participation in two investor events. The first is the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, 2025, featuring a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with CEO Gene Sheridan. The second event is the Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI on June 11, 2025, also including a fireside chat and meetings with Sheridan and CFO Todd Glickman. Both events will be accessible virtually, with live webcasts and replays available on the Navitas Semiconductor website. Founded in 2014, Navitas specializes in power semiconductors and holds over 300 patents, offering innovative solutions for various markets, including EV, solar, and data centers, along with a 20-year warranty on its products.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor highlights its leadership in the power semiconductor industry through its participation in major investor conferences, enhancing visibility and credibility.

The company promotes its innovative GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ technologies, which are central to high-growth markets such as EVs and renewable energy.

Navitas underscores its commitment to quality and sustainability with the industry’s first 20-year warranty on GaNFast products and its CarbonNeutral® certification.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor events may indicate a need for increased investor engagement, potentially reflecting a lack of confidence in current investor relations or stock performance.



Emphasis on upcoming conferences may distract from addressing any existing operational or financial challenges the company is facing.



The mention of the company's 20-year warranty could raise concerns about the long-term reliability and performance of their products, which may affect consumer trust.

FAQ

What events is Navitas Semiconductor participating in 2025?

Navitas Semiconductor will participate in the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and the Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit.

Who will represent Navitas at these investor events?

Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO, will represent Navitas Semiconductor during the investor events.

How can I access Navitas Semiconductor's event webcasts?

The live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Navitas Semiconductor website.

What technology does Navitas Semiconductor specialize in?

Navitas Semiconductor specializes in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology.

What warranty does Navitas offer for its GaNFast products?

Navitas offers the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty for its GaNFast products.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 2,155,783 shares for an estimated $9,679,465

DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 789,199 shares for an estimated $4,798,188 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 545,986 shares for an estimated $2,425,553 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 379,455 shares for an estimated $1,658,304 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 279,375 shares for an estimated $1,278,435 .

. RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 206,243 shares for an estimated $911,533 .

. BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

TORRANCE, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:







Baird 2025





Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference







June 3, 2025, Fireside Chat 8:30-9:00 ET; 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO





Location: InterContinental Barclay – New York, NY







Rosenblatt 5







th







Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI







June 11, 2025, Fireside Chat 10:00-10:45 ET; 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO





Location: Virtual





Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at



https://navitassemi.com/events/



.







About Navitas







Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas offers the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty and was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral



®



-certified.







Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact:







Lori Barker, Investor Relations







ir@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322d5d27-ff6f-43bf-bd4c-e980392fa159





