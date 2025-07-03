Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in CJS Securities 25th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference

Navitas Semiconductor will present at the CJS Securities conference on July 10, 2025, discussing GaN and SiC technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in next-generation power semiconductors specializing in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, announced its participation in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 10, 2025. CEO Gene Sheridan will present from 10:00-10:45 ET, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, NY. Founded in 2014 and celebrating ten years of innovation, Navitas offers GaNFast power ICs for improved charging efficiency and energy savings and GeneSiC devices for high-power applications. The company holds over 300 patents and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability as the first CarbonNeutral®-certified semiconductor company.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor is participating in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference, which highlights its visibility and engagement with investors.

The company is celebrating 10 years of innovation in power semiconductor technology, which underscores its experience and credibility in the market.

Navitas boasts over 300 patents, indicating a strong commitment to innovation and a robust intellectual property portfolio in the fast-evolving power semiconductor industry.

Navitas is recognized as the world’s first CarbonNeutral®-certified semiconductor company, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor events may indicate a need for increased investor engagement, suggesting potential concerns about current investor sentiment or stock performance.

FAQ

What is Navitas Semiconductor known for?

Navitas Semiconductor is known for being a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology.

When is the upcoming investor event for Navitas?

Navitas will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 10, 2025.

Who is presenting at the investor event?

Gene Sheridan, the CEO of Navitas Semiconductor, will present at the investor event.

How can I register for the investor event?

To learn more and submit a registration request, contact info@cjs-securities.com.

What anniversary is Navitas Semiconductor celebrating?

Navitas Semiconductor is celebrating 10 years of power innovation, having been founded in 2014.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.



$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:



$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025



$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $3.5 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:







CJS Securities 25







th







Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference







July 10th, 2025, Presentation 10:00-10:45 ET and 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO





Location: Metropolis Country Club – White Plains, NY





To learn more and submit a registration request, contact



info@cjs-securities.com









About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral







®







-certified



.







Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact:







Lori Barker Investor Relations







ir@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e373f40-1c80-4939-8ddb-3f1374d58cd7





