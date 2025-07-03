Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in CJS Securities 25th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference

Navitas Semiconductor will present at the CJS Securities conference on July 10, 2025, discussing GaN and SiC technologies.
Quiver AI Summary
Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in next-generation power semiconductors specializing in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, announced its participation in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 10, 2025. CEO Gene Sheridan will present from 10:00-10:45 ET, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, NY. Founded in 2014 and celebrating ten years of innovation, Navitas offers GaNFast power ICs for improved charging efficiency and energy savings and GeneSiC devices for high-power applications. The company holds over 300 patents and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability as the first CarbonNeutral®-certified semiconductor company.
Potential Positives
- Navitas Semiconductor is participating in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference, which highlights its visibility and engagement with investors.
- The company is celebrating 10 years of innovation in power semiconductor technology, which underscores its experience and credibility in the market.
- Navitas boasts over 300 patents, indicating a strong commitment to innovation and a robust intellectual property portfolio in the fast-evolving power semiconductor industry.
- Navitas is recognized as the world’s first CarbonNeutral®-certified semiconductor company, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Potential Negatives
- Participation in investor events may indicate a need for increased investor engagement, suggesting potential concerns about current investor sentiment or stock performance.
FAQ
What is Navitas Semiconductor known for?
Navitas Semiconductor is known for being a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology.
When is the upcoming investor event for Navitas?
Navitas will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 10, 2025.
Who is presenting at the investor event?
Gene Sheridan, the CEO of Navitas Semiconductor, will present at the investor event.
How can I register for the investor event?
To learn more and submit a registration request, contact info@cjs-securities.com.
What anniversary is Navitas Semiconductor celebrating?
Navitas Semiconductor is celebrating 10 years of power innovation, having been founded in 2014.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$NVTS Insider Trading Activity
$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734.
- BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195.
- EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137.
- LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166.
- DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720.
- TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673.
- RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851.
- GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 4,372,803 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,964,246
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,014,670 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,230,073
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,553,871 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,235,435
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,036,667 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,125,167
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 847,665 shares (+5875.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,737,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 719,070 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,474,093
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 618,499 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,267,922
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NVTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.
$NVTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $3.5 on 06/17/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
Full Release
TORRANCE, Calif., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Navitas Semiconductor
, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:
CJS Securities 25
th
Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference
July 10th, 2025, Presentation 10:00-10:45 ET and 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO
Location: Metropolis Country Club – White Plains, NY
To learn more and submit a registration request, contact
info@cjs-securities.com
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor
(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating
10 years
of power innovation founded in 2014.
GaNFast™ power ICs
integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary
GeneSiC™ power
devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only
20-year GaNFast warranty
. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be
CarbonNeutral
®
-certified
.
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Contact:
Lori Barker Investor Relations
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e373f40-1c80-4939-8ddb-3f1374d58cd7
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.