Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Price Target Increased by 77.45% to 14.75

The average one-year price target for Navitas Semiconductor (NasdaqGM:NVTS) has been revised to $14.75 / share. This is an increase of 77.45% from the prior estimate of $8.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.19% from the latest reported closing price of $21.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navitas Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 18.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTS is 0.04%, an increase of 36.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.29% to 131,528K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 9,630K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,671K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,993K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,182K shares , representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTS by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,806K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,417K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTS by 42.48% over the last quarter.

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