Navitas Semiconductor Launches World's First Production-Released 650 V Bi-Directional GaNFast ICs, Transforming Power Conversion Technology

Navitas Semiconductor launches world's first 650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs, enabling efficient single-stage power converters for diverse applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced a significant advancement in power semiconductor technology with the release of the world's first production-ready 650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs and high-speed isolated gate drivers. These innovations enable a shift from traditional two-stage to single-stage BDS converters, targeting applications like EV charging, solar inverters, and energy storage, which could collectively represent multi-billion-dollar market opportunities. The new bi-directional GaNFast ICs consolidate power converter stages, leading to increased efficiency and substantial reductions in cost, size, and component count. Initial models, NV6427 and NV6428, are now commercially available, along with IsoFast drivers optimized for high-voltage systems. Navitas is set to showcase these technologies at the APEC 2025 power electronics conference. The company emphasizes that these advancements will not only enhance efficiency but also facilitate bi-directional energy flow, crucial for a sustainable energy future.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor announces the world’s first production-released 650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs, establishing itself as a leader in innovative semiconductor technology.

The introduction of single-stage BDS converters significantly improves efficiency, achieving up to 10% cost savings, 20% energy savings, and 50% size reductions, presenting a strong value proposition for potential customers in various markets.

The launch taps into multi-billion dollar market opportunities across diverse applications such as EV charging, solar inverters, and energy storage, positioning the company for substantial revenue growth.

Navitas’ bi-directional GaNFast ICs are fully qualified and immediately available in mass production, suggesting strong readiness to meet market demand and enhance competitive positioning.

Potential Negatives

The announcement focuses heavily on technical details and product specifications, which may limit interest from non-technical stakeholders and the general public, potentially impacting broader market reach.

The competitive landscape is not addressed, leaving ambiguity regarding how these new products will perform against existing solutions from competitors in a rapidly evolving market.

The press release lacks specific financial projections or sales targets for the new products, which could lead to skepticism about the expected market impact and the company's future revenues.

FAQ

What are the key features of the new GaNFast ICs?

The new GaNFast ICs offer bi-directional operation, high efficiency, and single-chip designs, enhancing power density and system performance.

How does the new technology impact electric vehicles?

This technology helps reduce size, cost, and energy losses in electric vehicle on-board chargers by implementing single-stage converters.

What applications can benefit from bi-directional GaNFast ICs?

Bi-directional GaNFast ICs are ideal for applications in EV charging, solar inverters, energy storage, and motor drives.

What advantages do IsoFast drivers provide?

IsoFast drivers offer 4x higher transient immunity, are optimized for bi-directional GaN, and eliminate the need for external negative bias supply.

Where can I find more information or access samples?

For more information or to request samples and datasheets, contact Navitas at info@navitassemi.com or visit www.navitassemi.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced a latest breakthrough of the world’s first production-released



650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs



and high-speed isolated gate-drivers, creating a paradigm shift in power with single-stage BDS converters, which enables the transition from two-stage to single-stage topologies. Targeted applications range widely and opens up multi-billion dollar market opportunities across EV charging (On-Board Chargers (OBC) and roadside), solar inverters, energy storage and motor drives. The recorded launch event video can be



viewed here



.





Over 70% of today’s high-voltage power converters use a ‘two-stage’ topology. For example, a typical AC-DC EV OBC implements an initial power-factor-correction (PFC) stage and a follow-on DC-DC stage, with bulky ‘DC-link’ buffering capacitors. The resulting systems are large, lossy, and expensive. Bi-directional GaNFast consolidates the two stages into a single, high-speed, high-efficiency stage and in the process, eliminates the bulky capacitors and input inductors - the ultimate solution in EV OBCs.





A leading EV and solar micro-inverter manufacturer have already begun their implementation of single-stage BDS converters to improve efficiency, size, and cost in their systems. GaNFast-enabled single-stage converters achieve up to 10% cost savings, 20% energy savings, and up to 50% size reductions.





The ultimate power semiconductor switch (transistor) can block voltage



and



allow current flow in two directions, with the highest efficiency. Navitas’ leadership in GaN innovation has delivered this landmark - the bi-directional GaNFast power IC.





Previously, two discrete, ‘back-to-back’ single switches had to be used, but new bi-directional GaNFast ICs are leading-edge, single-chip designs (monolithic integration) with a merged drain structure, two gate controls, and a patented, integrated, active substrate clamp. One high-speed, high-efficiency bi-directional GaNFast IC replaces up to 4 older switches, increasing system performance while reducing component count, PCB area, and system costs.





The initial 650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs include NV6427 (100 mΩ R



S





S(ON)





typ.



) and NV6428 (50 mΩ R



S





S(ON)





typ



) in thermally enhanced, top-side-cooled TOLT-16L (Transistor Outline Leaded Topside-cooled) packaging. The product family will be extended into lower R



S





S(ON)



offerings in the future.





The new, high-speed IsoFast devices are galvanically isolated, high-speed drivers optimized to drive bi-directional GaN. With 4x higher transient immunity than existing drivers (up to 200 V/ns) and no external negative bias supply needed, they deliver reliable, fast, accurate power control in high-voltage systems. Initial parts are the NV1702 (dual, independent-channel, digital, isolated bi-directional GaN gate driver) and NV1701 (half-bridge GaN digital isolator) in SOIC-16N and SOIC-14W packages.





“These ICs are a truly game-changing and disruptive technology both at the semiconductor and at the system level. They not only deliver improved efficiency, power density, simplicity, and system costs but will also transform multiple multi-billion-dollar markets in the most sustainable way possible.” Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas commented. “The future of our electrified planet is bi-directional energy flow. From all renewable energy sources, the power grid, and all electrified applications, such as ESS, solar and EVs, energy should flow efficiently & bi-directionally, creating a critical new currency for our future planet. Single-stage BDS converters are the key for this inflection”.





Bi-directional GaNFast ICs (



NV6427



and



NV6428



) are fully qualified and immediately available in mass-production quantities. IsoFast (



NV1701



and



NV1702



) samples are available now to qualified customers.





Single-stage evaluation boards and



user guide



showcasing both IsoFast and bi-directional GaNFast ICs are available for qualified customers.





Please contact



info@navitassemi.com



for further information including datasheets, samples, and evaluation boards, or visit





www.navitassemi.com





.





Navitas will feature bi-directional GaNFast ICs and IsoFast at the



APEC 2025



power electronics conference in Atlanta, March 17



th



-19



th



, booth 1107.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral



®



-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/570bea6c-0e50-43bb-b6cc-0040f46b3b75





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.