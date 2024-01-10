Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Janet Chou To Replace Ron Shelton As CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) announced Wednesday the appointment of Janet Chou as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective upon the filing of Navitas' 2023 annual report on Form 10-K expected at the end of February.

Chou will report to Gene Sheridan, President and CEO, and will replace Ron Shelton, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, who announced his intention to pursue other opportunities effective March 15, 2024. Shelton has agreed to provide advice and assistance to Sheridan and transition assistance and support to Chou.

Chou was previously Vice President and CFO of Global Operations for Western Digital Corp., and CFO of JCET Group Co., Ltd., a $5 billion global semiconductor company. Before that, she progressed through a series of senior financial management roles at NXP Semiconductors N.V., including VP and CFO for Greater China, and VP and CFO of the Portable & Computing Business Unit.

