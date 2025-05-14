Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Cristiano Amoruso to Board of Directors

Navitas Semiconductor appoints Cristiano Amoruso to its board, enhancing governance and growth potential in power semiconductor technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced the appointment of Cristiano Amoruso to its board of directors, effective immediately. Amoruso, who was previously the CEO of Suniva and a partner at Lion Point Capital, brings extensive experience in the technology and renewable energy sectors. His expertise is expected to support Navitas as it seeks to capitalize on significant market opportunities in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, particularly in power-intensive applications like datacenters and electric vehicles. Amoruso will stand for election as an independent Class I director at the 2025 annual stockholders' meeting. The company's chair, Richard Hendrix, expressed confidence in Amoruso's ability to drive growth, which aligns with Navitas's ongoing efforts to enhance corporate governance and profitability.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Cristiano Amoruso to the board of directors enhances corporate governance and signal a strategic move to accelerate growth and profitability.

Mr. Amoruso's extensive experience in semiconductor and renewable energy sectors positions him to drive value creation and capitalize on the multi-billion dollar market opportunity for Navitas' GaN and SiC technologies.

This move adds significant expertise to the board, particularly in areas relevant to Navitas' focus markets including data centers, electric vehicles, and solar power plants.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Cristiano Amoruso, while presented positively, may highlight the necessity of governance strengthening and the urgency to capture market opportunities, implying previous deficiencies in leadership or strategy.

Mr. Amoruso's prior role as CEO of Suniva may raise concerns, as Suniva faced significant financial difficulties and bankruptcy, potentially affecting perceptions of his leadership effectiveness.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create caution among investors given the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projections.

FAQ

Who is Cristiano Amoruso and what role is he taking at Navitas?

Cristiano Amoruso has been appointed to the board of directors at Navitas Semiconductor, bringing extensive experience in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors.

What previous positions has Cristiano Amoruso held?

Before joining Navitas, Amoruso served as CEO of Suniva, Inc. and as a partner at Lion Point Capital, L.P.

Why is Cristiano Amoruso's appointment significant for Navitas?

His experience is expected to drive growth and strengthen Navitas' corporate governance, aiming for improved profitability and market opportunities.

What markets does Navitas Semiconductor focus on?

Navitas focuses on data centers, electric vehicles, solar power, energy storage, and consumer electronics among other sectors.

How does Navitas Semiconductor stand out in the industry?

Navitas is the only pure-play power semiconductor company specializing in gallium nitride (GaN) ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,042 shares for an estimated $159,129 .

. BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced the appointment of Cristiano Amoruso to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.





Mr. Amoruso most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Suniva, Inc., the largest private U.S.-based manufacturer of solar photovoltaic semiconductors, and as a partner at Lion Point Capital, L.P., a global investment firm. He is an accomplished investor with significant operating expertise and a strong track record of value creation in the technology and renewable energy industries across public and private companies.





“We are glad to welcome Cristiano to the board at this pivotal time for Navitas,” said Richard Hendrix, chair of the Navitas board. “Cristiano brings meaningful experience driving growth at semiconductor companies, and we are confident he will contribute to our efforts to capture the multi-billion dollar market opportunity ahead of us. Importantly, Cristiano’s appointment builds on our recent actions to strengthen our corporate governance and accelerate our path to profitability for the benefit of our stockholders.”





Mr. Amoruso commented, “Navitas’ gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) products have tremendous untapped potential and are accelerating a paradigm shift across the entire technology hardware industry, especially in power intensive applications like datacenters, solar power plants and electric vehicles. I am excited to join the Navitas board and look forward to working with management and my fellow directors to create long-term value.”





In connection with his appointment to the board, Mr. Amoruso will stand for election as an independent Class I director at the company’s 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting along with Gene Sheridan and Ranbir Singh. Additional details will be provided in Navitas’ definitive proxy statement for the meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements and information in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of such Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations.





The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statement include those risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports. Navitas may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.







About Navitas







Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.







Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC and the Navitas and GeneSiC logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Lori Barker





The Blueshirt Group





ir@navitassemi.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.