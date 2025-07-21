Navitas Semiconductor to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Navitas Semiconductor scheduled its Q2 2025 financial results announcement for August 4, including a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 4, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss the results and answer questions from analysts. Interested parties can join the call or access it via a live webcast, with a replay available on their Investor Relations website. Navitas, a leader in next-generation power semiconductors, focuses on GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ technologies for applications such as AI data centers and electric vehicles, holding over 300 patents and maintaining a commitment to sustainability as a CarbonNeutral®-certified company.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating active engagement with investors and analysts.

The company is celebrating 10 years of power innovation, highlighting its experience and established presence in the semiconductor industry.

Navitas Semiconductor holds over 300 patents issued or pending, showcasing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Management did not provide any forward-looking statements or specific financial guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may indicate uncertainty in future performance.

The timing of the financial results announcement suggests that the company may be facing challenges in its operations or financial performance, as urgency to disclose results can often stem from unfavorable results.

Failure to mention any significant contracts or partnerships in the release might reflect a lack of new growth opportunities, which could concern investors.

FAQ

When will Navitas Semiconductor announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Navitas Semiconductor will announce its Q2 2025 financial results after the market close on August 4, 2025.

What time is the Navitas Q2 2025 financial results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern on August 4, 2025.

How can I access the Navitas Q2 2025 conference call?

You can access the call by calling toll-free at (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525 with Conference ID: 8274952.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Navitas' website after the event.

What products does Navitas Semiconductor specialize in?

Navitas specializes in GaNFast™ power ICs and GeneSiC™ power devices for various high-tech markets, including AI, EV, and mobile.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $6.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 4



th



, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.







Navitas Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:









When:



Monday, August 4, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern







Toll Free Dial-in:



(888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525, Conference ID: 8274952







Live Webcast:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9qh6qfca









Replay:



A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.navitassemi.com/



.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation, founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV and mobile. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral®-certified



.







Navitas Semiconductor and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







Lori Barker, Investor Relations







ir@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e4f8897-86e5-48e1-baa2-bce0068cec36





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.