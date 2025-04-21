Navitas Semiconductor to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Navitas Semiconductor will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, with a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor, a next-generation power-semiconductor company, announced that it will disclose its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after the market closes. Following the results, company management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time to discuss the results and answer questions from analysts. The call can be accessed via a toll-free number and will also be available for replay on the company's website. Navitas, founded in 2014, specializes in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power solutions, targeting markets like AI datacenters and electric vehicles, and holds over 300 patents in the field.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, keeping investors and analysts informed about its performance in a timely manner.

The company commemorates a milestone of 10 years of innovation in power semiconductor technology, indicating stability and experience in the market.

Navitas is positioned in high-growth markets such as AI datacenters, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, which may drive future revenue opportunities.

The company holds over 300 patents and offers the industry's first and only 20-year warranty on its GaNFast products, showcasing its commitment to innovation and customer trust.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Navitas Semiconductor report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Navitas Semiconductor will report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Navitas Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern on May 5, 2025.

How can I access the Navitas financial results webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz4rhgz4.

Who can I contact for more information about Navitas Semiconductor?

For more information, contact Llew Vaughan-Edmunds at info@navitassemi.com or Lori Barker at ir@navitassemi.com.

What products does Navitas Semiconductor specialize in?

Navitas specializes in GaNFast™ power ICs and GeneSiC™ power devices, tailored for various high-tech markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 5



th



, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.







Navitas Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:









When:



Monday, May 5, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern







Toll Free Dial-in:



(888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525, Conference ID: 2033529







Live Webcast:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz4rhgz4









Replay:



A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.navitassemi.com/



.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral







®







-certified



.







Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







Lori Barker, Investor Relations







ir@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6560f6de-47bf-4274-b915-d53e99297acc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.