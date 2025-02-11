Navitas Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

Navitas Semiconductor will report Q4 and 2024 results on February 24, 2025, with a conference call afterward.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE SHERIDAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,000 shares for an estimated $2,766,038 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. DANIEL M. KINZER (COO and CTO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $465,045

GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

DAVID MOXAM sold 33,000 shares for an estimated $103,260

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 24th, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.







Navitas Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:









When:



Monday, February 24, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern







Toll Free Dial-in:



(800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 9791990







Live Webcast:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yymvc89s









Replay:



A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.navitassemi.com/



.





Following the upcomingearnings call



Navitas Semiconductor



will participate in the following upcoming investor events:







Susquehanna:





14





th





Annual Technology Conference







February 28th 1-on-1 meetings with Todd Glickman, CFO.





Location: Virtual.





Attendance: via Susquehanna representative.







Morgan Stanley: Technology, Media & Telecom Conference







March 3rd meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO.





Fire-side chat 2:35pm Pacific. Audio webcast via



link



.





Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA.





Attendance: via Morgan Stanley representative.







Roth: 37





th





Annual Roth Conference







March 17th 1-on-1 meetings with Todd Glickman, CFO.





Location: Laguna Cliffs Marriot – Dana Point, CA.





Attendance: via Roth representative.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral







®







-certified



.







Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations







ir@navitassemi.com











An image accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b449d257-d965-4d69-a5b5-46a3b124aa5f





