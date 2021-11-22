Markets
NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Adds 17% In Morning Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) are climbing more than 17% Monday morning at $18.81.

On November 19, the company had announced that it was selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event.

Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

NVTS. currently at $18.86, has been trading in the range of $9.66- $22.19 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVTS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular