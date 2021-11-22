Navitas Semiconductor Adds 17% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) are climbing more than 17% Monday morning at $18.81.

On November 19, the company had announced that it was selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event.

Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

NVTS. currently at $18.86, has been trading in the range of $9.66- $22.19 in the last one year.

