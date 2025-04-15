Navitas Semiconductor Achieves Automotive Qualification for GaNSafe™ High-Power ICs, Enhancing Safety and Reliability in EV Applications

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNSafe ICs achieve automotive qualification, enhancing reliability and safety for high-power applications in EVs.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced that its high-power GaNSafe ICs have achieved automotive qualification under the AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101 standards, marking a significant advancement in gallium nitride (GaN) technology for automotive applications. The 4th generation GaNSafe family integrates several protective features, ensuring reliability and robustness in high-power uses, with attributes such as short-circuit protection, high ESD protection, and programmable slew rate control. Navitas has also released a reliability report based on over seven years of production data, highlighting the successful implementation of over 250 million units and a low field failure rate of 100 parts per billion. Additionally, the company recently launched the world's first 650V Bi-Directional GaNFast ICs with IsoFast Drivers, facilitating more efficient single-stage power converters for applications in electric vehicles and energy systems. These advancements lead to notable improvements in cost, energy savings, and space efficiency in power systems.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNSafe™ ICs have achieved automotive qualification for both AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101, marking a significant milestone in the integration of GaN technology into the automotive sector.

The company boasts an impressive cumulative field failure rate approaching 100 parts per billion, underscoring the reliability and robustness of their GaN power IC solutions.

Introduction of the world’s first production released 650V Bi-Directional GaNFast ICs with IsoFast Drivers creates substantial advancements in power efficiency, driving innovation in single-stage OBCs for EVs and solar applications.

Navitas projects cost savings of up to 10%, energy savings of 20%, and size reductions of 50% for GaNFast-enabled single-stage BDS converters, demonstrating potential significant economic benefits for customers.

Potential Negatives

Despite positive advancements, the release does not address potential challenges or competition in the rapidly evolving automotive semiconductor market.

The focus on reliability data and prior production years could imply past challenges in reliability that the company is now trying to rectify.

While highlighting their technological advancements, the release lacks specific customer testimonials or case studies to substantiate their claims, which could affect credibility.

FAQ

What is Navitas Semiconductor's latest automotive qualification?

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNSafe™ ICs have achieved automotive qualification for AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101 standards.

What features does the GaNSafe™ IC offer?

The GaNSafe™ IC integrates control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features, ensuring high reliability and robustness in high-power applications.

How does Navitas ensure the reliability of its GaN power ICs?

Navitas has created a comprehensive reliability report analyzing over 7 years of production and field data to establish their reliability track record.

What are the benefits of single-stage BDS converters?

Single-stage BDS converters offer up to 10% cost savings, 20% energy savings, and up to 50% size reductions in systems.

How many units has Navitas shipped to date?

Navitas has shipped over 250 million units, contributing to a cumulative field failure rate approaching 100 parts per billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release











TORRANCE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced its high-power GaNSafe™ ICs achieve automotive qualification for both AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101, showcasing GaN’s next inflection into the automotive market.





Navitas high-power



GaNSafe



4



th



generation family integrates control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that enable unprecedented reliability and robustness in high-power applications. It is the world’s safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with 4-pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no V



CC



pin.





The



Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)



lists various qualifications focused on failure mechanism-based stress tests for packaged integrated circuits (



AEC-Q100



) and discrete semiconductors (



AEC-Q101



) used in automotive applications. Navitas’ GaNSafe™ has been qualified to both standards to ensure that both the discrete power FET stage and the combined IC solution meet these stringent specifications.





To support the qualification, Navitas has created a comprehensive reliability report that analyzes over 7 years of production and field data. It demonstrates their track record, alongside generational and family improvements in robustness and reliability, establishing GaN power ICs as highly reliable and automotive-ready. This reliability report is available to qualified customers.















Navitas’ latest GaN reliability report highlights seven years of production with accelerating volumes exceeding 250 million units, while driving field failure rate towards an impressive 100 parts per billion (ppb).







Additionally in March 2025, Navitas unveiled the



world’s first production released 650V Bi-Directional GaNFast ICs



with IsoFast Drivers, creating a paradigm shift in power to enable the transition from two-stage to single-stage topologies to further enhance efficiency, power density, and performance in AC-DC and AC-AC conversion. This would allow next-generation single-stage OBCs to provide bi-directional charging in a high-efficiency, extremely compact solution – which eliminates bulky capacitors and input inductors.





A leading EV and solar micro-inverter manufacturer have already begun their implementation of single-stage BDS converters to improve efficiency, size, and cost in their systems. GaNFast-enabled single-stage BDS converters achieve up to 10% cost savings, 20% energy savings, and up to 50% size reductions.





“Our latest reliability report is the culmination of years of innovation and field experience,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “With more than 250 million units shipped, over 2 trillion field devices hours and a cumulative field failure rate that is now approaching 100 parts per billion, we’re leading the charge in making GaN the go-to technology for EV power systems.”





Please contact



info@navitassemi.com



for further information or visit



www.navitassemi.com



.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral®-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32439724-801c-48f6-a37f-ba19547cf8b3









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2935d0e9-5f10-4fd6-936e-3d5eea350608





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.