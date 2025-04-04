Navitas GaNSense Power ICs Gaining Traction: Buy the Stock Now?

Navitas Semiconductor’s NVTS GaNSense power ICs are being used in China-based switching power supplies solution provider Greatwall Power’s latest 2.5kW ultra-high power density DC-DC converter for AI data centers.



Navitas’ NV6169 GaN solution delivers 50% more power than previous versions to GreatWall’s latest DC-DC converter. This integration supports applications that demand high efficiency and power density, ensuring optimal performance, even in the most demanding environments. This innovation not only aligns with the growing demand for sustainable AI infrastructure but also paves the way for broader adoption of 400V-DC systems across energy-intensive sectors.

NVTS Shares Drop YTD: Will New AI Deal Fuel a Comeback?

Navitas shares have experienced a sharp year-to-date fall of 53.8%, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 10.4% and the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s drop of 20.3%.



The decline in NVTS shares reflects a fourth-quarter 2024 revenue shortfall, driven by weaker demand in EV, solar and industrial markets. The company also projects a first-quarter 2025 gross margin drop to 38% plus or minus 50 basis points, highlighting profitability challenges amid revenue pressures and market softness across key growth segments.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Navitas’s partnership with GreatWall signals a major shift in power architecture, with its 400V-DC system enhancing AI efficiency and sustainability. By reducing energy losses and improving power density, the collaboration supports lower consumption and carbon reduction efforts. This move strengthens Navitas' position in the AI infrastructure market, offering long-term growth potential.



The impact of GaNSense technology is broadening beyond data centers, with telecommunications and industrial applications emerging as high-impact growth avenues. As 5G networks scale and next-gen connectivity demands surge, power systems must evolve to deliver higher efficiency, reliability and thermal performance. GaNSense’s ability to handle high power loads with minimal loss positions NVTS as a key enabler in meeting these challenges, making the company integral to future-ready communication infrastructure and mission-critical industrial applications.

Data Center Demand Powers Navitas' Momentum

NVTS’ cutting-edge GaN and SiC power solutions are gaining strong momentum in all key areas, with AI data centers emerging as the primary growth engine as multiple customers enter production.



A significant contributor to this growth is the data center pipeline, now valued at $165 million within the pipeline, more than doubling from 2023. Navitas achieved 40 customer wins in 2024 with GaN and SiC AC-DC power supplies, ranging from 2.7 kW to 8.5 kW systems. The company is expanding into 48V DC-DC converters with new 80-120V GaN technology.



NVTS’ $450-million customer design wins, led by accelerating demand in the data center and EV markets, reinforce its strong execution and market application. This momentum strengthens confidence in achieving an improved growth rate by late 2025, positioning NVTS to outpace the broader power semiconductor industry over the long term.



The company posted its strongest revenue growth and design win momentum within the data center segment in 2024, securing 40 project wins from leading Asian ODMs. These wins reflect deepening traction with top-tier data center players such as Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Amazon AMZN, Facebook META, Dell and HP.



Navitas is deepening its engagement with hyperscalers like Google, Amazon and Facebook by integrating its GaN and SiC power solutions into next-generation AI-driven infrastructure. The company’s advanced power architectures are increasingly adopted by Dell and HP, reinforcing long-term partnerships.

NVTS’ Zacks Rank

Navitas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.