Navistar rejects Volkswagen truck unit's buyout offer

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Navistar International Corp on Monday rejected Volkswagen truck unit Traton's buyout offer of $43 per share, but said it was a starting point for exploring a possible transaction.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp NAV.N on Monday rejected Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE truck unit Traton's 8TRA.DE buyout offer of $43 per share, but said it was a starting point for exploring a possible transaction.

The German automaker has raised its $35 per share January offer as it looks to increase its stake in Truck maker Navistar from the 16.6% it acquired in 2016. Analysts at Jefferies have said Navistar is worth at least $45 a share.

