Navistar ready to accept Traton bid at $44.50 per share

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp NAV.N said on Friday it was prepared to accept a buyout from Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton, if it raised its offer price to $44.50 per share.

Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit, had previously offered $43 per share for Navistar.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

