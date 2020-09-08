Navistar (NAV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Navistar International Corporation NAV is slated to release fiscal third-quarter 2020 results on Sep 9, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 33 cents per share on revenues of $1.76 billion.



The Illinois-based trucking giant delivered disappointing results in the last reported quarter on dismal year-over-year contribution across all segments. However, higher-than-expected sales from the Truck and Financial Services segments resulted in the narrower-than-anticipated loss.



Navistar beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 39.65%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Navistar International Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navistar International Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navistar International Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navistar’s third-quarter loss per share has widened by 2 cents in the past 90 days. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.47 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues also suggests a year-over-year plunge of around 42%.

Key Factors

With the coronavirus pandemic rattling the auto industry, Navistar’s sales and earnings are expected to have been affected by the declining customer demand. Sinking freight demand and waning orders for Class 8 trucks are likely to have dented revenues during the fiscal third-quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from the Trucks and Parts segments is pegged at $1,170 million and $465 million, respectively, indicating a decline from the $2,400 million and $571 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The quarter’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for profits from the Trucks and Parts segments are pegged at a loss of $125 million and profit of $108 million respectively, comparing unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of $167 million and $149 million.



The firm’s SG&A expenses have been declining and the trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter as well. Amid the pandemic, Navistar is focusing on cost-containment efforts, including reduced capital spending and compensation deferrals, which are anticipated to have aided the margins.

While dismal revenues due to lower Class 8 truck orders might have hurt the company’s quarterly performance, solid cost-containment efforts are likely to have offered some respite.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Navistar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Navistar has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Navistar — whose peers include PACCAR PCAR, Cummins CMI and Volkswagen VWAGY — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

