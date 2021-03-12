Navistar (NAV) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag

Navistar International Corporation NAV reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of break-even profit and comparing favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 33 cents. Higher-than-expected sales from global operations unit led to the outperformance. Notably, revenues from the segment totaled $95 million, outpacing the consensus mark of $68 million. However, the truck maker posted total revenues of $1,812 million for the December-end quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,991 million. Moreover, the top line also declined from the year-ago level of $1,838 million.

Navistar International Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Navistar International Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navistar International Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

The Truck segment’s total net sales were $1,237 million for the reported quarter, compared with $1,242 million in the year-ago period. The segment incurred a net loss of $81 million, wider than $58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This was due to lower volumes in core markets along with charges relating to warranties and sale of Melrose Park facility.

The Parts segment net sales fell 5.2% from the year-ago quarter to $467 million. The segment’s profit was $111 million, down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s results were impacted by lower volumes in the United States and Canada.

Net sales in the company’s Global Operations amounted to $95 million, up from $68 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Higher engine volumes and parts sales in South African operations resulted in this upside. The segment reported a income of $6 million versus break-even profit in the corresponding period of 2020.

Net sales in Navistar’s Financial Services segment totaled $51 million, down from $57 million reported in the first-quarter fiscal 2020 amid low interest rates. Consequently, the segment recorded a profit of $12 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $17 million.

Financial Position

The Illinois-based trucking giant had cash and cash equivalents of $1,261 million as of Jan 31, 2021, lower than $1,843 million on Oct 31, 2020. At fiscal first quarter-end, long-term debt was $4,504 million, down from $4,690 million as of Oct 31, 2020.

Navistar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry include Meritor MTOR, American Axle & Manufacturing AXL and Magna International Inc. MGA, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Navistar International Corporation (NAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Magna International Inc. (MGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.