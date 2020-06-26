US Markets
NAV

Navistar names Persio Lisboa as CEO

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Navistar International Corp named insider Persio Lisboa as its chief executive officer, effective July 1, the U.S. truck maker said on Friday.

June 26 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp NAV.N named insider Persio Lisboa as its chief executive officer, effective July 1, the U.S. truck maker said on Friday.

Lisboa, a 32-year veteran with the company, is currently chief operating officer and executive vice president. He succeeds Troy Clarke, who will move to the newly created role of executive chairman.

Clarke will continue to manage talks with Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE truck division Traton SE 8TRA.DE, including its buyout offer in January to acquire Navistar for $35 per share, the company said.

Volkswagen said in March it still wants to buy out Navistar, but added that the coronavirus crisis will require the carmaker to conserve cash as it shuts down plants and throttles back production.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAV

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular