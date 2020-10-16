Markets
Navistar Issues Its Response To Letter From TRATON - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Navistar International Corp. (NAV) said the company's Board of Directors confirmed that it would be prepared to move forward with a transaction in which TRATON would acquire Navistar for $44.50 per share in cash. The company's Board said an offer of $44.50 per share has the support of Navistar's two largest shareholders.

Navistar's Board of Directors asked TRATON to confirm that a price of $44.50 per share is a basis for finalization of definitive agreements.

