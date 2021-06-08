Navistar International Swings To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Navistar International Corp. (NAV) announced Tuesday second quarter net income of $163 million, or $1.63 per share, compared to a net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $72 million, compared to a loss of $10 million in year-ago quarter.

Net sales and revenues for the quarter grew to $2.16 billion from $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.72 per share on revenues of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

