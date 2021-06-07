Navistar International Probes Potential Cybersecurity Threat To Its IT System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Navistar International Corp. (NAV) announced Monday that it has learned of a credible potential cybersecurity threat to its information technology system on May 20. The company noted that law enforcement is aware of the cybersecurity incident. To date, the Company's IT System continues to be fully operational.

Upon learning of the cybersecurity threat, the Company launched an investigation and undertook immediate action in accordance with its cybersecurity response plan.

The actions include employing containment protocols to mitigate the impact of the potential threat, engaging internal and third-party information technology security and forensics experts to assess any impact on the Company's IT System, and utilizing additional security measures to help safeguard the integrity of its IT System's infrastructure and data contained therein.

On May 31, the Company received a claim that certain data had been extracted from the Company's IT System. The measures described above are ongoing as the Company, with the assistance of third-party experts, continues to investigate and address the scope and impact of the cybersecurity incident.

