News & Insights

Markets
NMM

Navios Partners Q2 Net Income Declines; Time Charter And Voyage Revenues Up 23.6%

August 23, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $112.3 million from $118.2 million, prior year. Earnings per unit was $3.65 compared to $3.83. Adjusted net income declined to $102.2 million from $118.2 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per unit was $3.32 compared to $3.83. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue increased to $346.9 million from $280.7 million, previous year. The company said the increase was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of fleet and to the slight increase in Time Charter Equivalent rate.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.