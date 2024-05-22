Navios Maritime Partners Updates Management Fees

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) has released an update.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has announced an update to its management agreement with Navios ShipManagement Inc., effective 20 February 2024. The amendment includes a new definition for ‘Specialized Owned Vessel’ and establishes an additional daily management fee of $550 for such vessels. All other terms of the original agreement remain unchanged, solidifying the ongoing partnership between the two entities.

For further insights into NMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.