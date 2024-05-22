News & Insights

Navios Maritime Partners Updates Management Fees

May 22, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) has released an update.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has announced an update to its management agreement with Navios ShipManagement Inc., effective 20 February 2024. The amendment includes a new definition for ‘Specialized Owned Vessel’ and establishes an additional daily management fee of $550 for such vessels. All other terms of the original agreement remain unchanged, solidifying the ongoing partnership between the two entities.

