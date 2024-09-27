Navios Maritime Partners Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NMM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Navios Maritime Partners.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $375,160, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $930,925.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $90.0 for Navios Maritime Partners, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Navios Maritime Partners's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Navios Maritime Partners's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Navios Maritime Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $5.2 $7.79 $80.00 $534.8K 2.7K 1.0K NMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.6 $27.6 $27.5 $90.00 $275.0K 115 102 NMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $80.00 $201.2K 2.7K 258 NMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.1 $1.0 $1.0 $60.00 $100.0K 1.0K 1.0K NMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.1 $8.1 $80.00 $56.7K 2.7K 1.0K

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP is a seaborne shipping company. It owns and operates dry cargo and container vessels with the primary long-term and staggered expiration charters. The firm's fleet consists of Ultra- Handymax, Panamax, Capsize, and Container vessels and categorized in Drybulk and Container vessels. It earns revenue through chartering of vessels, voyage contracts. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Asia.

Where Is Navios Maritime Partners Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 126,846, the price of NMM is up by 2.29%, reaching $64.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Expert Opinions on Navios Maritime Partners

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Navios Maritime Partners with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

