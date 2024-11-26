News & Insights

Markets
NMM

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

November 26, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.52, changing hands as low as $47.45 per share. Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Navios Maritime Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NMM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.78 per share, with $65.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 ASXC Insider Buying
 ON Semiconductor DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying -> ASXC Insider Buying -> ON Semiconductor DMA -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.