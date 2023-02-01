Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $27.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.78%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 28.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.04% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navios Maritime Partners is $41.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.04% from its latest reported closing price of $27.16.

The projected annual revenue for Navios Maritime Partners is $1,521MM, an increase of 37.30%. The projected annual EPS is $19.41, an increase of 3.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navios Maritime Partners. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NMM is 0.2704%, an increase of 268.1581%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.01% to 3,735K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Melqart Asset Management holds 603,069 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404,065 shares, representing an increase of 33.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 57.28% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 561,633 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320,918 shares, representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 134.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 462,408 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453,199 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Brightlight Capital Management holds 315,520 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

Gratia Capital holds 193,584 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,584 shares, representing an increase of 42.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 211.83% over the last quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Background Information

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels.

