Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Schedules Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results

Navios Maritime Partners will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 earnings results.

Full Release



PIRAEUS, Greece, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the conference call.





A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at



www.navios-mlp.com



under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.





Conference Call details:





Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET





Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call





US Dial In: +1.800.445.7795





International Dial In: +1.785.424.1699





Conference ID: NMMQ125





The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:





US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.8292





International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.6069





This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website,



www.navios-mlp.com



, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.







About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.







Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at



www.navios-mlp.com



.





Public & Investor Relations Contact:





Navios Maritime Partners L.P.





+1.212.906.8645





Investors@navios-mlp.com





Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc.





+1.212.661.7566





naviospartners@capitallink.com



