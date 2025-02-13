Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Strong Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Performance with $1.33 Billion Revenue

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $332.5 million, with net income of $94.7 million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, with a fourth-quarter revenue of $332.5 million and full-year revenue of $1.33 billion. The net income for Q4 was $94.7 million, and for FY 2024 it totaled $367.3 million, resulting in earnings per common unit of $3.11 and $11.98 respectively. The company announced a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q4 2024. Navios Partners highlighted ongoing geopolitical challenges affecting global trade and its market operations, particularly due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, while expressing uncertainty about future workforce sanctions and U.S. trade policies. They repurchased a total of 1,075,375 common units for approximately $54.2 million in 2024 and 2025. The company continues to grow its fleet, adding four newbuilding vessels and has secured $3.6 billion in contracted revenue through 2025.

Fourth quarter revenue of $332.5 million showed a slight increase compared to the previous year's $327.3 million, indicating stable performance despite market challenges.

Full year revenue reached $1.334 billion, representing a 2.1% increase from $1.307 billion in the previous year, showcasing overall growth in the company's financial performance.

Navios Partners successfully repurchased 1,075,375 common units for approximately $54.2 million, signaling confidence in its stock value and commitment to returning capital to unitholders.

As of February 2025, the company has $3.6 billion in contracted revenue through 2037, providing a strong revenue pipeline and stability for future operations.

Net income decreased significantly in Q4 2024 to $94.7 million, down from $132.4 million in Q4 2023, indicating a notable decline in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 dropped to $182.2 million, down from $227.1 million in Q4 2023, reflecting decreased operational efficiency and profitability.

Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $114.9 million for Q4 2024 from $211.7 million in Q4 2023, highlighting potential cash flow issues.

MONACO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.33 billion, and for the quarter, we reported revenue of $332.5 million. We also reported net income of $367.3 million for the full year and $94.7 million for the fourth quarter. Earnings per common unit were $11.98 for the full year and $3.11 for the fourth quarter.”





Angeliki Frangou continued, “Since the pandemic, our markets have been driven primarily by geopolitical events and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. We don’t know how these conflicts will be resolved. We also don't know the extent to which nations will be subject to continuing or even expanded sanctions. In our view, the resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East may involve significant sanctions on oil-producing nations, materially impacting world trade. In addition, the U.S. administration has been vocal about its new tariff scheme but has not yet provided a complete roadmap. We cannot now fully understand the impact on global trade until this develops further.”







Common unit repurchases







As of December 31, 2024 and February 7, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners repurchased 489,955 and 585,420 common units, respectively, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $25.0 million and $29.2 million, respectively. As of February 7, 2025, there were 29,598,968 common units outstanding.







Cash distribution







The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2025 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.











Fleet update





























• Sale of vessels Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD





































• $18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels with average age of 18.7 years



























In November 2024 and February 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell two 2006-built panamaxes to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $18.8 million. The sale of one vessel was completed in December 2024 and the sale of the remaining vessel is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.



























• $25.4 million effective price upon the exercise of an option on one Japanese-built ultra-handymax



























In December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2015-built ultra-handymax of 61,339 dwt, which was previously chartered-in, for an effective price of $25.4 million.



























• Four newbuilding vessels delivered Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD



























In November 2024 and December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2024-built 5,300 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $36,818 net per day for an average period of 5.3 years.









In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at $25,253 net per day for a period of five years.









In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containership, which has been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.























• $79.0 million contracted revenue agreed Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD; $3.6 billion total contracted revenue























Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $79.0 million.

























• Two VLCC tankers have been chartered-out for a period of one year at an average rate of $36,143 net per day.

















• One 2,546 TEU containership has been chartered-out for a period of 2.2 years at $24,375 net per day.

















• One LR1 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $24,225 net per day.

















• One MR2 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $19,475 net per day.

























Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.6 billion contracted revenue through 2037.























Financing update







In November 2024, Navios Partners entered into a sale and leaseback agreement of $16.0 million with an unrelated third party for a 2009-built capesize of 180,661 dwt. The sale and leaseback agreement matures in the fourth quarter of 2028 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Term SOFR”) plus 241 bps per annum.





In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $30.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of four of its vessels. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 175 bps per annum.





In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $90.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of seven of its vessels. The facility matures four years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Compounded SOFR”) plus 180 bps per annum.





During the first quarter of 2025, Navios Partners agreed to enter into an export credit agency-backed facility for a total amount up to $148.4 million in order to finance part of the acquisition cost of two newbuilding 7,900 TEU containerships, currently under construction. The facility matures 12 years after the delivery date of each vessel and bears interest at Compounded SOFR plus 125 bps per annum. The facility remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.







Operating Highlights







Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 70 dry bulk vessels, 50 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 18 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and five newbuilding containerships (one 7,700 TEU containership and four 7,900 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one panamax agreed to be sold.





As of February 7, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 62.7% and 42.2% of its available days for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $926.6 million and $707.7 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $26,198 and $28,392 for 2025 and 2026, respectively.







EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS







For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).



































































Three Month Period Ended

















Three Month Period Ended

















Year Ended

















Year Ended

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023



















(in $‘000 except per unit data)













(unaudited)





















(unaudited)





















(unaudited)





















(unaudited)

















Revenue





$





332,521













$





327,253













$





1,334,066













$





1,306,889













Net Income





$





94,723













$





132,391







(





2





)











$





367,308













$





433,645







(





2





)











Adjusted Net Income





$





79,337







(1)











$





132,914







(





3





)











$





341,548







(





4





)











$





383,397







(





5





)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





114,924













$





211,704













$





483,478













$





560,317













EBITDA





$





197,609













$





226,535







(





2





)











$





757,393













$





797,810







(





2





)











Adjusted EBITDA





$





182,223







(1)











$





227,058







(





3





)











$





731,633







(





4





)











$





747,562







(





5





)











Earnings per Common Unit basic





$





3.11













$





4.30







(





2





)











$





11.98













$





14.08







(





2





)











Earnings per Common Unit diluted





$





3.11













$





4.30







(





2





)











$





11.98













$





14.08







(





2





)











Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic





$





2.61







(1)











$





4.32







(





3





)











$





11.14







(





4





)











$





12.45







(





5





)











Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted





$





2.61







(1)











$





4.32







(





3





)











$





11.14







(





4





)











$





12.45







(





5





)



























































































(1)





Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $15.4 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels.









(2)





Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 include $47.0 million prepayment of charter hire received for the period relating to January 2024 and onwards.









(3)





Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.5 million net loss related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.









(4)





Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $25.8 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on four of our vessels.









(5)





Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.2 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.

























Three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, to $332.5 million, as compared to $327.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate and the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $3.0 million and $10.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $23,205 per day, as compared to $22,625 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet increased by 1.1% to 13,671 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 13,527 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the deliveries of newbuilding vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.





EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $44.9 million to $182.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $227.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the three month period ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $7.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $1.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (ii) $5.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).





Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $53.6 million to $79.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $132.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $44.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.3 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $3.8 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $0.3 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.5 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net and; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in interest income.









Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $27.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1,334.1 million, as compared to $1,306.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE rate, partially mitigated by the decrease in the available days of our fleet. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $1.9 million and negatively affected by $40.7 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $22,924 per day, as compared to $22,337 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.9% to 54,261 days for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 54,766 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding vessels.





EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $16.0 million to $731.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $747.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $47.4 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the year ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $17.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $4.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $27.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $13.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet and the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in 2024; and (iii) $12.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).





Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $41.9 million to $341.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $383.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $38.1 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $20.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $10.7 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $7.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (ii) $16.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (ii) $3.1 million increase in interest income.









Fleet Employment Profile









The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.















Three Month Period Ended









December 31, 2024













Three Month Period Ended









December 31, 2023













Year Ended









December 31, 2024













Year Ended





December 31, 2023



















(unaudited)

















(unaudited)

















(unaudited)

















(unaudited)













Available Days



(1)











13,671

















13,527

















54,261

















54,766













Operating Days



(2)











13,534

















13,425

















53,656

















54,294













Fleet Utilization



(3)











99.0





%













99.2





%













98.9





%













99.1





%









TCE rate Combined (per day)



(4)







$





23,205













$





22,625













$





22,924













$





22,337













TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)



(4)







$





17,079













$





16,902













$





16,959













$





14,422













TCE rate Containerships (per day)



(4)







$





30,623













$





30,356













$





30,370













$





33,770













TCE rate Tankers (per day)



(4)







$





26,646













$





27,562













$





27,093













$





28,662













Vessels operating at period end









152

















151

















152

















151





























































































(1)





Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.









(2)





Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.









(3)





Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.









(4)





TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.













Conference Call Details:









Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 am ET





Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2024 Financial Results Conference Call





US Dial In: +1.800.343.4136





International Dial In: +1.203.518.9843





Conference ID: NMMQ424





The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:





US Replay Dial In: +1.800.753.9146





International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2705







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (



www.navios-mlp.com



) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at



www.navios-mlp.com



under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.











About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.







Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at



www.navios-mlp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.







Contacts







Navios Maritime Partners L.P.





+1 (212) 906 8645







Investors@navios-mlp.com







Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc.





+1 (212) 661 7566







naviospartners@capitallink.com



































EXHIBIT 1



































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



































December 31,









2024









(unaudited)













December 31,









2023









(unaudited)













ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months



(1)









$







312,078











$







296,175









Other current assets









130,913













103,573











Total current assets













442,991

















399,748











Vessels, net









4,241,292













3,734,671









Other non-current assets









988,957













1,013,147











Total non-current assets













5,230,249

















4,747,818













Total assets









$









5,673,240













$









5,147,566









































LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL































Other current liabilities







$







143,444











$







174,564









Current portion of borrowings, net









266,222













285,036











Total current liabilities













409,666

















459,600











Non-current portion of borrowings, net









1,862,715













1,576,427









Other non-current liabilities









294,231













341,087











Total non-current liabilities













2,156,946

















1,917,514













Total liabilities









$









2,566,612













$









2,377,114











Total partners’ capital









3,106,628













2,770,452











Total liabilities and partners’ capital









$









5,673,240

















$









5,147,566



















































(1)





Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $12.3 million and $47.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.







































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)



















































Three Month Period Ended









December 31, 2024













Three Month Period Ended









December 31, 2023













Year Ended









December 31, 2024













Year Ended









December 31, 2023

















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Time charter and voyage revenues





$





332,521













$





327,253













$





1,334,066













$





1,306,889













Time charter and voyage expenses









(29,533





)













(38,635





)













(146,429





)













(160,231





)









Direct vessel expenses









(22,585





)













(21,304





)













(77,169





)













(69,449





)









Vessel operating expenses









(90,004





)













(83,031





)













(349,160





)













(331,653





)









General and administrative expenses









(22,735





)













(21,000





)













(85,165





)













(80,559





)









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets









(58,914





)













(55,055





)













(228,472





)













(217,823





)









Amortization of unfavorable lease terms









3,205

















3,491

















12,718

















19,922













Gain/ (Loss) on sale of vessels, net









15,386

















(523





)













25,760

















50,248













Interest expense and finance cost, net









(32,425





)













(32,939





)













(124,529





)













(133,642





)









Interest income









3,417

















3,285

















13,803

















10,699













Other (expense)/ income, net









(3,610





)













50,849

















(8,115





)













39,244















Net income









$









94,723

















$









132,391

















$









367,308

















$









433,645









































































































































































































Earnings





per unit:





















































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended













Year Ended













Year Ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023

















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Earnings per unit:

















































































Earnings per common unit, basic





$





3.11









$





4.30









$





11.98









$





14.08









Earnings per common unit, diluted





$





3.11













$





4.30













$





11.98













$





14.08



















































































































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









Other Financial Information







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



































Year Ended









December 31, 2024













Year Ended









December 31, 2023

















(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





483,478













$





560,317













Net cash used in investing activities





$





(782,126





)









$





(253,015





)









Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities





$





349,262













$





(233,225





)











Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$









50,614

















$









74,077







































































































EXHIBIT 2















































Owned Dry Bulk Vessels

















Type

















Built













Capacity









(DWT)











Navios Vega









Transhipper









2009









57,573









Navios Christine B









Ultra-Handymax









2009









58,058









Navios Celestial









Ultra-Handymax









2009









58,063









Navios Venus









Ultra-Handymax









2015









61,339









Navios La Paix









Ultra-Handymax









2014









61,485









N Amalthia









Panamax









2006









75,318









Navios Hope









Panamax









2005









75,397









Navios Galileo



(1)











Panamax









2006









76,596









Navios Sun









Panamax









2005









76,619









Navios Asteriks









Panamax









2005









76,801









Navios Helios









Panamax









2005









77,075









Navios Victory









Panamax









2014









77,095









Unity N









Panamax









2011









79,642









Odysseus N









Panamax









2011









79,642









Rainbow N









Panamax









2011









79,642









Navios Amber









Kamsarmax









2015









80,994









Navios Avior









Kamsarmax









2012









81,355









Navios Centaurus









Kamsarmax









2012









81,472









Navios Citrine









Kamsarmax









2017









81,626









Navios Dolphin









Kamsarmax









2017









81,630









Navios Horizon I









Kamsarmax









2019









81,692









Navios Galaxy II









Kamsarmax









2020









81,789









Navios Uranus









Kamsarmax









2019









81,821









Navios Felicity I









Kamsarmax









2020









81,962









Navios Primavera









Kamsarmax









2022









82,003









Navios Meridian









Kamsarmax









2023









82,010









Navios Herakles I









Kamsarmax









2019









82,036









Navios Magellan II









Kamsarmax









2020









82,037









Navios Sky









Kamsarmax









2015









82,056









Navios Alegria









Kamsarmax









2016









84,852









Navios Sphera









Kamsarmax









2016









84,872









Navios Coral









Kamsarmax









2016









84,904









Copernicus N









Post-Panamax









2010









93,062









Navios Stellar









Capesize









2009









169,001









Navios Aurora II









Capesize









2009









169,031









Navios Antares









Capesize









2010









169,059









Navios Symphony









Capesize









2010









178,132









Navios Ace









Capesize









2011









179,016









Navios Melodia









Capesize









2010









179,132









Navios Luz









Capesize









2010









179,144









Navios Altamira









Capesize









2011









179,165









Navios Azimuth









Capesize









2011









179,169









Navios Etoile









Capesize









2010









179,234









Navios Buena Ventura









Capesize









2010









179,259









Navios Bonheur









Capesize









2010









179,259









Navios Fulvia









Capesize









2010









179,263









Navios Aster









Capesize









2010









179,314









Navios Ray









Capesize









2012









179,515









Navios Happiness









Capesize









2009









180,022









Navios Bonavis









Capesize









2009









180,022









Navios Phoenix









Capesize









2009









180,242









Navios Fantastiks









Capesize









2005









180,265









Navios Sol









Capesize









2009









180,274









Navios Canary









Capesize









2015









180,528









Navios Lumen









Capesize









2009









180,661









Navios Pollux









Capesize









2009









180,727









Navios Felix









Capesize









2016









181,221









Navios Corali









Capesize









2015









181,249









Navios Mars









Capesize









2016









181,259









Navios Gem









Capesize









2014









181,336









Navios Joy









Capesize









2013









181,389









Navios Koyo









Capesize









2011









181,415









Navios Azalea









Capesize









2022









182,064









Navios Armonia









Capesize









2022









182,079









Navios Altair









Capesize









2023









182,115









Navios Sakura









Capesize









2023









182,169









Navios Amethyst









Capesize









2023









182,212









Navios Astra









Capesize









2022









182,393























































































Owned Containerships













Type













Built













Capacity









(TEU)











Spectrum N









Containership









2009









2,546









Protostar N









Containership









2007









2,741









Fleur N









Containership









2012









2,782









Ete N









Containership









2012









2,782









Navios Summer









Containership









2006









3,450









Navios Verano









Containership









2006









3,450









Matson Lanai









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Verde









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Amarillo









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Vermilion









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Azure









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Indigo









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Domino









Containership









2008









4,250









Matson Oahu









Containership









2008









4,250









Navios Tempo









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Destiny









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Devotion









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Lapis









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Dorado









Containership









2010









4,250









Carmel I









Containership









2010









4,360









Zim Baltimore









Containership









2010









4,360









Navios Bahamas









Containership









2010









4,360









Navios Miami









Containership









2009









4,563









Navios Magnolia









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Jasmine









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Chrysalis









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Nerine









Containership









2008









4,730









Sparrow









Containership









2023









5,300









Zim Eagle









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Condor









Containership









2024









5,300









Hawk Ι (ex Zim Hawk)









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Falcon









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Pelican









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Seagull









Containership









2024









5,300









Navios Utmost









Containership









2024









5,300









Navios Unite









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Albatross









Containership









2024









5,300









Hyundai Shanghai









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Tokyo









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Hongkong









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Singapore









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Busan









Containership









2006









6,800









HMM Ocean









Containership









2025









7,700









Navios Unison









Containership









2010









10,000









Navios Constellation









Containership









2011









10,000























































































Owned Tanker Vessels













Type













Built













Capacity









(DWT)











Hector N









MR1 Product Tanker









2008









38,402









Nave Aquila









MR2 Product Tanker









2012









49,991









Nave Atria









MR2 Product Tanker









2012









49,992









Nave Capella









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,995









Nave Alderamin









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,998









Nave Pyxis









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









49,998









Nave Bellatrix









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Orion









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Titan









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Luminosity









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









49,999









Nave Jupiter









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









49,999









Nave Velocity









MR2 Product Tanker









2015









49,999









Nave Sextans









MR2 Product Tanker









2015









49,999









Nave Equinox









MR2 Product Tanker









2007









50,922









Nave Pulsar









MR2 Product Tanker









2007









50,922









Bougainville









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









50,626









Nave Cetus









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









74,581









Nave Ariadne









LR1 Product Tanker









2007









74,671









Nave Cielo









LR1 Product Tanker









2007









74,671









Nave Rigel









LR1 Product Tanker









2013









74,673









Nave Atropos









LR1 Product Tanker









2013









74,695









Nave Cassiopeia









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









74,711









Nave Andromeda









LR1 Product Tanker









2011









75,000









Nave Estella









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









75,000









Nave Cosmos









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,651









Nave Polaris









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,699









Nave Photon









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,752









Nave Neutrino









Aframax/LR2









2025









115,807









Nave Constellation









VLCC









2010









296,988









Nave Universe









VLCC









2011









297,066









Nave Galactic









VLCC









2009









297,168









Nave Quasar









VLCC









2010









297,376









Nave Buena Suerte









VLCC









2011









297,491









Nave Synergy









VLCC









2010









299,973































































































Bareboat-in vessels

















Type

















Built













Capacity









(DWT)













Purchase Option











Navios Star









Kamsarmax









2021









81,994









Yes









Navios Amitie









Kamsarmax









2021









82,002









Yes









Navios Libra









Kamsarmax









2019









82,011









Yes









Nave Electron









VLCC









2021









313,239









Yes









Nave Celeste









VLCC









2022









313,418









Yes









Baghdad









VLCC









2020









313,433









Yes









Erbil









VLCC









2021









313,486









Yes































































































Newbuildings to be delivered

















Type

















Expected









Delivery Date













Capacity









(TEU / DWT)











TBN III









Containership









H1 2025









7,700









TBN XX









Containership









H1 2026









7,900









TBN XXI









Containership









H2 2026









7,900









TBN XXII









Containership









H2 2026









7,900









TBN XXIII









Containership









H1 2027









7,900









TBN IV









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2025









52,000









TBN V









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2026









52,000









TBN VI









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2026









52,000









TBN VII









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2026









52,000









TBN VIII









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2027









52,000









TBN IX









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2027









52,000









TBN I









Aframax/LR2









H1 2025









115,000









TBN II









Aframax/LR2









H1 2025









115,000









TBN X









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN XI









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN XII









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN XIII









Aframax/LR2









H2 2026









115,000









TBN XIV









Aframax/LR2









H1 2027









115,000









TBN XVΙ









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XV









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XVII









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XVIII









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XIX









Aframax/LR2









H1 2028









115,000





















































(1)





Vessel agreed to be sold.

























EXHIBIT 3











Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.





EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.





Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.





We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.





















EXHIBIT 4



















































Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

























































































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended













Year Ended













Year Ended













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















($ ‘000)













($ ‘000)













($ ‘000)













($ ‘000)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





114,924













$





211,704













$





483,478













$





560,317













Net increase in operating assets









41,672

















37,441

















97,685

















59,729













Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities









82

















(39,472





)













37,606

















75,079













Net interest cost









29,008

















29,654

















110,726

















122,943













Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount









(1,941





)













(1,945





)













(7,841





)













(7,188





)









Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities









189

















(1,149





)













2,973

















(8,918





)









Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line









(1,711





)













(9,174





)













7,006

















(54,396





)









Stock-based compensation









—

















(1





)













—

















(4





)









Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net









15,386

















(523





)













25,760

















50,248















EBITDA









$









197,609

















$









226,535

















$









757,393

















$









797,810















(Gain)/ loss on sale of vessels, net









(15,386





)













523

















(25,760





)













(50,248





)











Adjusted EBITDA









$









182,223

















$









227,058

















$









731,633

















$









747,562









































































































































































































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended













Year Ended













Year Ended













December 31, 2024









($ ‘000)









December 31, 2023









($ ‘000)









December 31, 2024









($ ‘000)









December 31, 2023









($ ‘000)

















(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





114,924













$





211,704













$





483,478













$





560,317













Net cash used in investing activities





$





(168,162





)









$





(180,592





)









$





(782,126





)









$





(253,015





)









Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities





$





59,069













$





(51,110





)









$





349,262













$





(233,225





)







