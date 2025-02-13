News & Insights

NMM

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Strong Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Performance with $1.33 Billion Revenue

February 13, 2025 — 07:14 am EST

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $332.5 million, with net income of $94.7 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, with a fourth-quarter revenue of $332.5 million and full-year revenue of $1.33 billion. The net income for Q4 was $94.7 million, and for FY 2024 it totaled $367.3 million, resulting in earnings per common unit of $3.11 and $11.98 respectively. The company announced a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q4 2024. Navios Partners highlighted ongoing geopolitical challenges affecting global trade and its market operations, particularly due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, while expressing uncertainty about future workforce sanctions and U.S. trade policies. They repurchased a total of 1,075,375 common units for approximately $54.2 million in 2024 and 2025. The company continues to grow its fleet, adding four newbuilding vessels and has secured $3.6 billion in contracted revenue through 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $332.5 million showed a slight increase compared to the previous year's $327.3 million, indicating stable performance despite market challenges.
  • Full year revenue reached $1.334 billion, representing a 2.1% increase from $1.307 billion in the previous year, showcasing overall growth in the company's financial performance.
  • Navios Partners successfully repurchased 1,075,375 common units for approximately $54.2 million, signaling confidence in its stock value and commitment to returning capital to unitholders.
  • As of February 2025, the company has $3.6 billion in contracted revenue through 2037, providing a strong revenue pipeline and stability for future operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased significantly in Q4 2024 to $94.7 million, down from $132.4 million in Q4 2023, indicating a notable decline in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 dropped to $182.2 million, down from $227.1 million in Q4 2023, reflecting decreased operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $114.9 million for Q4 2024 from $211.7 million in Q4 2023, highlighting potential cash flow issues.

FAQ

What were Navios Partners' Q4 2024 revenue figures?

Navios Partners reported revenue of $332.5 million for Q4 2024.

What is the net income for Navios Partners in FY 2024?

The net income for Navios Partners in FY 2024 was $367.3 million.

How much did Navios Partners repurchase in common units?

Navios Partners repurchased 489,955 common units for $25.0 million in 2024.

What was the earnings per common unit for Q4 2024?

The earnings per common unit for Q4 2024 were $3.11.

When is the cash distribution for Q4 2024 scheduled to be paid?

The cash distribution for Q4 2024 is scheduled to be paid on February 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NMM stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





  • Revenue:




    • $


      332.5 million for Q4 2024




    • $1,334.1 million for FY 2024






  • Net Income:




    • $


      94.7 million for Q4 2024




    • $


      367.3 million for FY 2024






  • Earnings per common unit:




    • $


      3.11 for Q4 2024




    • $


      11.98 for FY 2024






  • Net cash from operating activities:




    • $


      114.9 million for Q4 2024




    • $


      483.5 million for FY 2024






  • EBITDA:




    • $


      197.6 million for Q4 2024




    • $


      757.4 million for FY 2024






  • Returning capital to unitholders:




    • 489,955 common units repurchased in 2024 for $25.0 million




    • 585,420 common units repurchased in 2024 – 2025 (through February 7) for $29.2 million




    • $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2024; $0.20 per unit annualized






  • Sales and purchases in Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD:




    • $    18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels




    • $    25.4 million effective price for one Japanese-built ultra-handymax




    • Four newbuilding vessels delivered






  • $


    3.6 billion contracted revenue as of February 2025




MONACO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.33 billion, and for the quarter, we reported revenue of $332.5 million. We also reported net income of $367.3 million for the full year and $94.7 million for the fourth quarter. Earnings per common unit were $11.98 for the full year and $3.11 for the fourth quarter.”



Angeliki Frangou continued, “Since the pandemic, our markets have been driven primarily by geopolitical events and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. We don’t know how these conflicts will be resolved. We also don't know the extent to which nations will be subject to continuing or even expanded sanctions. In our view, the resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East may involve significant sanctions on oil-producing nations, materially impacting world trade. In addition, the U.S. administration has been vocal about its new tariff scheme but has not yet provided a complete roadmap. We cannot now fully understand the impact on global trade until this develops further.”




Common unit repurchases



As of December 31, 2024 and February 7, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners repurchased 489,955 and 585,420 common units, respectively, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $25.0 million and $29.2 million, respectively. As of February 7, 2025, there were 29,598,968 common units outstanding.




Cash distribution



The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2025 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.













































































































Fleet update




• Sale of vessels Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD






• $18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels with average age of 18.7 years




In November 2024 and February 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell two 2006-built panamaxes to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $18.8 million. The sale of one vessel was completed in December 2024 and the sale of the remaining vessel is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.




• $25.4 million effective price upon the exercise of an option on one Japanese-built ultra-handymax



In December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2015-built ultra-handymax of 61,339 dwt, which was previously chartered-in, for an effective price of $25.4 million.




• Four newbuilding vessels delivered Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD



In November 2024 and December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2024-built 5,300 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $36,818 net per day for an average period of 5.3 years.




In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at $25,253 net per day for a period of five years.




In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containership, which has been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.




• $79.0 million contracted revenue agreed Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD; $3.6 billion total contracted revenue



Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $79.0 million.




• Two VLCC tankers have been chartered-out for a period of one year at an average rate of $36,143 net per day.



• One 2,546 TEU containership has been chartered-out for a period of 2.2 years at $24,375 net per day.



• One LR1 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $24,225 net per day.



• One MR2 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $19,475 net per day.




Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.6 billion contracted revenue through 2037.





Financing update



In November 2024, Navios Partners entered into a sale and leaseback agreement of $16.0 million with an unrelated third party for a 2009-built capesize of 180,661 dwt. The sale and leaseback agreement matures in the fourth quarter of 2028 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Term SOFR”) plus 241 bps per annum.



In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $30.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of four of its vessels. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 175 bps per annum.



In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $90.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of seven of its vessels. The facility matures four years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Compounded SOFR”) plus 180 bps per annum.



During the first quarter of 2025, Navios Partners agreed to enter into an export credit agency-backed facility for a total amount up to $148.4 million in order to finance part of the acquisition cost of two newbuilding 7,900 TEU containerships, currently under construction. The facility matures 12 years after the delivery date of each vessel and bears interest at Compounded SOFR plus 125 bps per annum. The facility remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.




Operating Highlights



Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 70 dry bulk vessels, 50 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 18 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and five newbuilding containerships (one 7,700 TEU containership and four 7,900 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one panamax agreed to be sold.



As of February 7, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 62.7% and 42.2% of its available days for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $926.6 million and $707.7 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $26,198 and $28,392 for 2025 and 2026, respectively.




EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS



For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).













Three Month Period Ended



Three Month Period Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



(in $‘000 except per unit data)


(unaudited)




(unaudited)




(unaudited)




(unaudited)

Revenue
$
332,521


$
327,253


$
1,334,066


$
1,306,889

Net Income
$
94,723


$
132,391

(


2


)

$
367,308


$
433,645

(


2


)

Adjusted Net Income
$
79,337

(1)

$
132,914

(


3


)

$
341,548

(


4


)

$
383,397

(


5


)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
114,924


$
211,704


$
483,478


$
560,317

EBITDA
$
197,609


$
226,535

(


2


)

$
757,393


$
797,810

(


2


)

Adjusted EBITDA
$
182,223

(1)

$
227,058

(


3


)

$
731,633

(


4


)

$
747,562

(


5


)

Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
3.11


$
4.30

(


2


)

$
11.98


$
14.08

(


2


)

Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
3.11


$
4.30

(


2


)

$
11.98


$
14.08

(


2


)

Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
2.61

(1)

$
4.32

(


3


)

$
11.14

(


4


)

$
12.45

(


5


)

Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
2.61

(1)

$
4.32

(


3


)

$
11.14

(


4


)

$
12.45

(


5


)















































(1)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $15.4 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels.

(2)
Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 include $47.0 million prepayment of charter hire received for the period relating to January 2024 and onwards.

(3)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.5 million net loss related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.

(4)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $25.8 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on four of our vessels.

(5)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.2 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.






Three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023




Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, to $332.5 million, as compared to $327.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate and the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $3.0 million and $10.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $23,205 per day, as compared to $22,625 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet increased by 1.1% to 13,671 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 13,527 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the deliveries of newbuilding vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.



EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $44.9 million to $182.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $227.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the three month period ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $7.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $1.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (ii) $5.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).



Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $53.6 million to $79.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $132.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $44.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.3 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $3.8 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $0.3 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.5 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net and; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in interest income.





Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023




Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $27.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1,334.1 million, as compared to $1,306.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE rate, partially mitigated by the decrease in the available days of our fleet. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $1.9 million and negatively affected by $40.7 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $22,924 per day, as compared to $22,337 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.9% to 54,261 days for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 54,766 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding vessels.



EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $16.0 million to $731.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $747.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $47.4 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the year ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $17.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $4.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $27.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $13.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet and the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in 2024; and (iii) $12.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).



Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $41.9 million to $341.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $383.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $38.1 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $20.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $10.7 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $7.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (ii) $16.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (ii) $3.1 million increase in interest income.





Fleet Employment Profile




The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Month Period Ended




December 31, 2024


Three Month Period Ended




December 31, 2023


Year Ended




December 31, 2024


Year Ended


December 31, 2023




(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Available Days

(1)

13,671



13,527



54,261



54,766

Operating Days

(2)

13,534



13,425



53,656



54,294

Fleet Utilization

(3)

99.0
%


99.2
%


98.9
%


99.1
%

TCE rate Combined (per day)

(4)
$
23,205


$
22,625


$
22,924


$
22,337

TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)

(4)
$
17,079


$
16,902


$
16,959


$
14,422

TCE rate Containerships (per day)

(4)
$
30,623


$
30,356


$
30,370


$
33,770

TCE rate Tankers (per day)

(4)
$
26,646


$
27,562


$
27,093


$
28,662

Vessels operating at period end

152



151



152



151







































(1)
Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.

(2)
Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

(3)
Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.

(4)
TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.




Conference Call Details:




Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 am ET


Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2024 Financial Results Conference Call


US Dial In: +1.800.343.4136


International Dial In: +1.203.518.9843


Conference ID: NMMQ424



The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:



US Replay Dial In: +1.800.753.9146


International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2705




Slides and audio webcast:



There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (

www.navios-mlp.com

) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at

www.navios-mlp.com

under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.





About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.



Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at

www.navios-mlp.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.




Contacts



Navios Maritime Partners L.P.


+1 (212) 906 8645



Investors@navios-mlp.com



Nicolas Bornozis


Capital Link, Inc.


+1 (212) 661 7566



naviospartners@capitallink.com





EXHIBIT 1





NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)







December 31,




2024




(unaudited)


December 31,




2023




(unaudited)


ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months

(1)

$
312,078


$
296,175

Other current assets

130,913


103,573


Total current assets


442,991



399,748

Vessels, net

4,241,292


3,734,671

Other non-current assets

988,957


1,013,147


Total non-current assets


5,230,249



4,747,818


Total assets

$

5,673,240


$

5,147,566








LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL





Other current liabilities

$
143,444


$
174,564

Current portion of borrowings, net

266,222


285,036


Total current liabilities


409,666



459,600

Non-current portion of borrowings, net

1,862,715


1,576,427

Other non-current liabilities

294,231


341,087


Total non-current liabilities


2,156,946



1,917,514


Total liabilities

$

2,566,612


$

2,377,114

Total partners’ capital

3,106,628


2,770,452


Total liabilities and partners’ capital

$

5,673,240




$

5,147,566





















(1)
Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $12.3 million and $47.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

























































































































































































































































































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)











Three Month Period Ended




December 31, 2024


Three Month Period Ended




December 31, 2023


Year Ended




December 31, 2024


Year Ended




December 31, 2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Time charter and voyage revenues
$
332,521


$
327,253


$
1,334,066


$
1,306,889

Time charter and voyage expenses

(29,533
)


(38,635
)


(146,429
)


(160,231
)

Direct vessel expenses

(22,585
)


(21,304
)


(77,169
)


(69,449
)

Vessel operating expenses

(90,004
)


(83,031
)


(349,160
)


(331,653
)

General and administrative expenses

(22,735
)


(21,000
)


(85,165
)


(80,559
)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

(58,914
)


(55,055
)


(228,472
)


(217,823
)

Amortization of unfavorable lease terms

3,205



3,491



12,718



19,922

Gain/ (Loss) on sale of vessels, net

15,386



(523
)


25,760



50,248

Interest expense and finance cost, net

(32,425
)


(32,939
)


(124,529
)


(133,642
)

Interest income

3,417



3,285



13,803



10,699

Other (expense)/ income, net

(3,610
)


50,849



(8,115
)


39,244


Net income

$

94,723



$

132,391



$

367,308



$

433,645







































































































































































Earnings


per unit:











Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Earnings per unit:

























Earnings per common unit, basic
$
3.11

$
4.30

$
11.98

$
14.08

Earnings per common unit, diluted
$
3.11



$
4.30



$
11.98



$
14.08



























































































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




Other Financial Information



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)







Year Ended




December 31, 2024


Year Ended




December 31, 2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
483,478


$
560,317

Net cash used in investing activities
$
(782,126
)

$
(253,015
)

Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities
$
349,262


$
(233,225
)


Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

50,614



$

74,077



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EXHIBIT 2









Owned Dry Bulk Vessels




Type




Built


Capacity




(DWT)

Navios Vega

Transhipper

2009

57,573

Navios Christine B

Ultra-Handymax

2009

58,058

Navios Celestial

Ultra-Handymax

2009

58,063

Navios Venus

Ultra-Handymax

2015

61,339

Navios La Paix

Ultra-Handymax

2014

61,485

N Amalthia

Panamax

2006

75,318

Navios Hope

Panamax

2005

75,397

Navios Galileo

(1)

Panamax

2006

76,596

Navios Sun

Panamax

2005

76,619

Navios Asteriks

Panamax

2005

76,801

Navios Helios

Panamax

2005

77,075

Navios Victory

Panamax

2014

77,095

Unity N

Panamax

2011

79,642

Odysseus N

Panamax

2011

79,642

Rainbow N

Panamax

2011

79,642

Navios Amber

Kamsarmax

2015

80,994

Navios Avior

Kamsarmax

2012

81,355

Navios Centaurus

Kamsarmax

2012

81,472

Navios Citrine

Kamsarmax

2017

81,626

Navios Dolphin

Kamsarmax

2017

81,630

Navios Horizon I

Kamsarmax

2019

81,692

Navios Galaxy II

Kamsarmax

2020

81,789

Navios Uranus

Kamsarmax

2019

81,821

Navios Felicity I

Kamsarmax

2020

81,962

Navios Primavera

Kamsarmax

2022

82,003

Navios Meridian

Kamsarmax

2023

82,010

Navios Herakles I

Kamsarmax

2019

82,036

Navios Magellan II

Kamsarmax

2020

82,037

Navios Sky

Kamsarmax

2015

82,056

Navios Alegria

Kamsarmax

2016

84,852

Navios Sphera

Kamsarmax

2016

84,872

Navios Coral

Kamsarmax

2016

84,904

Copernicus N

Post-Panamax

2010

93,062

Navios Stellar

Capesize

2009

169,001

Navios Aurora II

Capesize

2009

169,031

Navios Antares

Capesize

2010

169,059

Navios Symphony

Capesize

2010

178,132

Navios Ace

Capesize

2011

179,016

Navios Melodia

Capesize

2010

179,132

Navios Luz

Capesize

2010

179,144

Navios Altamira

Capesize

2011

179,165

Navios Azimuth

Capesize

2011

179,169

Navios Etoile

Capesize

2010

179,234

Navios Buena Ventura

Capesize

2010

179,259

Navios Bonheur

Capesize

2010

179,259

Navios Fulvia

Capesize

2010

179,263

Navios Aster

Capesize

2010

179,314

Navios Ray

Capesize

2012

179,515

Navios Happiness

Capesize

2009

180,022

Navios Bonavis

Capesize

2009

180,022

Navios Phoenix

Capesize

2009

180,242

Navios Fantastiks

Capesize

2005

180,265

Navios Sol

Capesize

2009

180,274

Navios Canary

Capesize

2015

180,528

Navios Lumen

Capesize

2009

180,661

Navios Pollux

Capesize

2009

180,727

Navios Felix

Capesize

2016

181,221

Navios Corali

Capesize

2015

181,249

Navios Mars

Capesize

2016

181,259

Navios Gem

Capesize

2014

181,336

Navios Joy

Capesize

2013

181,389

Navios Koyo

Capesize

2011

181,415

Navios Azalea

Capesize

2022

182,064

Navios Armonia

Capesize

2022

182,079

Navios Altair

Capesize

2023

182,115

Navios Sakura

Capesize

2023

182,169

Navios Amethyst

Capesize

2023

182,212

Navios Astra

Capesize

2022

182,393






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Owned Containerships


Type


Built


Capacity




(TEU)

Spectrum N

Containership

2009

2,546

Protostar N

Containership

2007

2,741

Fleur N

Containership

2012

2,782

Ete N

Containership

2012

2,782

Navios Summer

Containership

2006

3,450

Navios Verano

Containership

2006

3,450

Matson Lanai

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Verde

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Amarillo

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Vermilion

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Azure

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Indigo

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Domino

Containership

2008

4,250

Matson Oahu

Containership

2008

4,250

Navios Tempo

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Destiny

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Devotion

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Lapis

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Dorado

Containership

2010

4,250

Carmel I

Containership

2010

4,360

Zim Baltimore

Containership

2010

4,360

Navios Bahamas

Containership

2010

4,360

Navios Miami

Containership

2009

4,563

Navios Magnolia

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Jasmine

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Chrysalis

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Nerine

Containership

2008

4,730

Sparrow

Containership

2023

5,300

Zim Eagle

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Condor

Containership

2024

5,300

Hawk Ι (ex Zim Hawk)

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Falcon

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Pelican

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Seagull

Containership

2024

5,300

Navios Utmost

Containership

2024

5,300

Navios Unite

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Albatross

Containership

2024

5,300

Hyundai Shanghai

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Tokyo

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Hongkong

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Singapore

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Busan

Containership

2006

6,800

HMM Ocean

Containership

2025

7,700

Navios Unison

Containership

2010

10,000

Navios Constellation

Containership

2011

10,000



































































































































































































































































































































































Owned Tanker Vessels


Type


Built


Capacity




(DWT)

Hector N

MR1 Product Tanker

2008

38,402

Nave Aquila

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,991

Nave Atria

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,992

Nave Capella

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,995

Nave Alderamin

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,998

Nave Pyxis

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,998

Nave Bellatrix

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Orion

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Titan

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Luminosity

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,999

Nave Jupiter

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,999

Nave Velocity

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Sextans

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Equinox

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Nave Pulsar

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Bougainville

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

50,626

Nave Cetus

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,581

Nave Ariadne

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,671

Nave Cielo

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,671

Nave Rigel

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,673

Nave Atropos

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,695

Nave Cassiopeia

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,711

Nave Andromeda

LR1 Product Tanker

2011

75,000

Nave Estella

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

75,000

Nave Cosmos

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,651

Nave Polaris

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,699

Nave Photon

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,752

Nave Neutrino

Aframax/LR2

2025

115,807

Nave Constellation

VLCC

2010

296,988

Nave Universe

VLCC

2011

297,066

Nave Galactic

VLCC

2009

297,168

Nave Quasar

VLCC

2010

297,376

Nave Buena Suerte

VLCC

2011

297,491

Nave Synergy

VLCC

2010

299,973






































































































































Bareboat-in vessels




Type




Built


Capacity




(DWT)


Purchase Option

Navios Star

Kamsarmax

2021

81,994

Yes

Navios Amitie

Kamsarmax

2021

82,002

Yes

Navios Libra

Kamsarmax

2019

82,011

Yes

Nave Electron

VLCC

2021

313,239

Yes

Nave Celeste

VLCC

2022

313,418

Yes

Baghdad

VLCC

2020

313,433

Yes

Erbil

VLCC

2021

313,486

Yes


































































































































































































































































Newbuildings to be delivered




Type




Expected




Delivery Date


Capacity




(TEU / DWT)

TBN III

Containership

H1 2025

7,700

TBN XX

Containership

H1 2026

7,900

TBN XXI

Containership

H2 2026

7,900

TBN XXII

Containership

H2 2026

7,900

TBN XXIII

Containership

H1 2027

7,900

TBN IV

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2025

52,000

TBN V

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2026

52,000

TBN VI

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2026

52,000

TBN VII

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2026

52,000

TBN VIII

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2027

52,000

TBN IX

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2027

52,000

TBN I

Aframax/LR2

H1 2025

115,000

TBN II

Aframax/LR2

H1 2025

115,000

TBN X

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN XI

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN XII

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN XIII

Aframax/LR2

H2 2026

115,000

TBN XIV

Aframax/LR2

H1 2027

115,000

TBN XVΙ

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XV

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XVII

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XVIII

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XIX

Aframax/LR2

H1 2028

115,000






















(1)
Vessel agreed to be sold.






EXHIBIT 3





Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.



EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.



Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.



We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.



EXHIBIT 4










Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations



















Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



($ ‘000)


($ ‘000)


($ ‘000)


($ ‘000)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
114,924


$
211,704


$
483,478


$
560,317

Net increase in operating assets

41,672



37,441



97,685



59,729

Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities

82



(39,472
)


37,606



75,079

Net interest cost

29,008



29,654



110,726



122,943

Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount

(1,941
)


(1,945
)


(7,841
)


(7,188
)

Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities

189



(1,149
)


2,973



(8,918
)

Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line

(1,711
)


(9,174
)


7,006



(54,396
)

Stock-based compensation






(1
)







(4
)

Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net

15,386



(523
)


25,760



50,248


EBITDA

$

197,609



$

226,535



$

757,393



$

797,810

(Gain)/ loss on sale of vessels, net

(15,386
)


523



(25,760
)


(50,248
)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

182,223



$

227,058



$

731,633



$

747,562









































































































































Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024




($ ‘000)

December 31, 2023




($ ‘000)

December 31, 2024




($ ‘000)

December 31, 2023




($ ‘000)



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
114,924


$
211,704


$
483,478


$
560,317

Net cash used in investing activities
$
(168,162
)

$
(180,592
)

$
(782,126
)

$
(253,015
)

Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities
$
59,069


$
(51,110
)

$
349,262


$
(233,225
)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

