Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $304.1 Million and Net Income of $41.7 Million

May 07, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Navios Maritime Partners reports Q1 2025 revenue of $304.1 million and net income of $41.7 million, with cash distributions announced.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting revenue of $304.1 million, net income of $41.7 million, and earnings per common unit of $1.38. The company generated $156.6 million in net cash from operating activities and reported an EBITDA of $147.6 million. Amidst a volatile economic environment influenced by U.S. tariff policies, the company declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025. Navios Partners has been active in fleet management, selling three vessels for $34.7 million and taking delivery of four newbuilding vessels. Additionally, it has repurchased 423,984 common units in 2025 as part of its buyback program. Despite facing a decrease in time charter revenues primarily due to lower rates and fleet availability, the company maintains a robust total contracted revenue of $3.4 billion as of April 2025, with ongoing efforts to manage its debt and operational costs.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue for Q1 2025 was $304.1 million, indicating strong performance despite a challenging economic environment.
  • Navios Partners achieved a net income of $41.7 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a robust operational performance.
  • The company generated $156.6 million in net cash from operating activities, showcasing effective cash flow management.
  • Navios Partners declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025, returning capital to unitholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decreased by $14.5 million (4.6%) from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, indicating a declining trend in sales performance.
  • Net income dropped significantly from $73.4 million in Q1 2024 to $41.7 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a reduced profitability.
  • Earnings per common unit fell from $2.38 in Q1 2024 to $1.38 in Q1 2025, indicating lower returns for investors.

FAQ

What were Navios Partners' revenue figures for Q1 2025?

Navios Partners reported revenue of $304.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did Navios Partners' net income change in Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $41.7 million, compared to $73.4 million in Q1 2024.

What is the earnings per common unit for Q1 2025?

The earnings per common unit for Q1 2025 were $1.38.

What cash distribution did Navios Partners declare for Q1 2025?

Navios Partners declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025.

How many common units has Navios Partners repurchased in 2025?

As of May 1, 2025, Navios Partners has repurchased 423,984 common units for $16.1 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $NMM stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





  • Revenue:




    • $304.1 million for Q1 2025






  • Net Income:




    • $41.7 million for Q1 2025






  • Earnings per common unit:




    • $1.38 for Q1 2025






  • Net cash from operating activities:




    • $156.6 million for Q1 2025






  • EBITDA:




    • $147.6 million for Q1 2025






  • Returning capital to unitholders:




    • 423,984 common units repurchased in 2025 (through May 1st) for $16.1 million




    • $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q1 2025; $0.20 per unit annualized






  • Sales and purchases YTD 2025:




    • $34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels; average age of 19.1 years




    • Four newbuilding vessels delivered






  • $  3.4 billion contracted revenue as of April 2025




PIRAEUS, Greece, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2025, in which we reported revenue of $304.1 million, EBITDA of $147.6 million and net income of $41.7 million. In addition, earnings per common unit were $1.38 for the quarter.”



Angeliki Frangou continued, “The economic environment over the past month has been particularly uncertain, with the global expectations being driven by the unprecedented U.S. tariff proclamation, followed by revisions, pauses, and exceptions. In response, sentiment turned bearish, and the U.S. and other financial markets experienced extraordinary volatility, with the U.S. financial markets recovering only last week to the pre-tariff announcement levels. As the U.S. administration maneuvers toward a tariff regime furthering its policy aspirations, a faint outline is starting to emerge. It appears the potential impact on maritime transportation may be more muted than feared, although extreme outcomes are still possible.”




Common unit repurchases



As of May 1, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners has repurchased 423,984 common units in 2025 and 913,939 common units since the commencement of the program, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $16.1 million and $41.1 million, respectively. As of May 1, 2025, there were 29,270,449 common units outstanding.




Cash distribution



The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2025 to unitholders of record as of May 9, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.




Fleet update





  • Sale of vessels YTD 2025




    • $34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels with average age of 19.1 years






In February and March 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell one 2006-built panamax, one 2005-built panamax and one 2007-built 2,741 TEU containership to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $34.7 million. The sales of the 2005-built panamax and the 2006-built panamax were completed in March and April 2025, respectively, and the sale of the 2,741 TEU containership is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.





  • Four newbuilding vessels delivered YTD 2025




In January and April 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built aframax/LR2 tankers, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $26,349 net per day for a period of five years.



In January and February 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.




Financing update



In March 2025, Navios Partners extended the maturity of a sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, with an outstanding amount of $45.4 million for 11 containerships. The sale and leaseback transaction matures in the first quarter of 2029 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 175 bps per annum for the extension period.



In February 2025, Navios Partners entered into interest rate swaps with a commercial bank for a notional amount of $87.9 million (the “Swap Transaction”) to hedge the interest rate of its existing credit facility. The Swap Transaction matures in four years. Under the terms of the Swap Transaction, Navios Partners pays a fixed rate of 412 bps per annum and receives a floating rate based on the three month average of the daily Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate. No additional collateral is required under the terms of the Swap Transaction. Following the Swap Transaction, 30% of Navios Partners’ debt and bareboat liabilities are fixed at an average interest rate of 5.5%.




Operating Highlights



Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 69 dry bulk vessels, 49 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 17 newbuilding tankers (11 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and four 7,900 TEU newbuilding containerships, that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one containership agreed to be sold.



As of April 28, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 66.3% and 43.4% of its available days for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $714.1 million and $719.1 million for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $25,703 and $28,407 for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners has $3.4 billion contracted revenue through 2037.




EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS



For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024



(3)



(in $‘000 except per unit data)


(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue
$
304,112


$
318,555

Net Income
$
41,727


$
73,361

Adjusted Net Income
$
47,657

(1)

$
71,484

(


2


)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,552


$
94,436

EBITDA
$
147,608


$
166,155

Adjusted EBITDA
$
153,538

(1)

$
164,278

(


2


)

Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
1.38


$
2.38

Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
1.38


$
2.38

Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
1.58

(1)

$
2.32

(


2


)

Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
1.58

(1)

$
2.32

(


2


)



























(1)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.9 million loss related to the sale of our vessels.

(2)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $1.9 million gain related to the sale of our vessels.

(3)

Where necessary, comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period. The company has changed its classification of “Direct vessel expenses” to reallocate these amounts between “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management has assessed the impact of this change as immaterial to the financial statements, resulting in the reclassification of $3.2 million and $14.4 million of vessel operating expenses and amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, respectively, under the captions “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The aggregate amount of $17.6 million was previously presented under the caption “Direct vessel expenses” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.







Three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024




Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $14.5 million, or 4.6%, to $304.1 million, as compared to $318.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in: the Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate, the available days of our fleet and the revenue from freight voyages. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $2.6 million and positively affected by $0.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 1.1% to $21,271 per day, as compared to $21,514 per day for the same period in 2024. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.6% to 13,456 days for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 13,540 days for the same period in 2024.



EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.8 million to $153.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $164.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $14.5 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $6.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the increase in the opex days by 4.8% and the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels; (iii) $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iv) $0.2 million increase in other expense, net. The above decrease was partially mitigated by an $11.9 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the first quarter of 2025.



Net Income for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $23.8 million to $47.7 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $71.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) a $10.8 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) an $8.9 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization of favorable lease terms, a $3.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs and a $0.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (iii) a $4.1 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net.





Fleet Employment Profile




The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2025


Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2024




(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Available Days

(


1


)

13,456



13,540

Operating Days

(


2


)

13,349



13,445

Opex Days

(


3


)

13,586



12,961

Fleet Utilization

(


4


)

99.2
%


99.3
%

TCE rate Combined (per day)

(


5


)
$
21,271


$
21,514

TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)

(


5


)
$
12,722


$
14,209

TCE rate Containerships (per day)

(


5


)
$
30,501


$
29,838

TCE rate Tankers (per day)

(


5


)
$
26,082


$
28,087

Opex rate Combined (per day)

(


6


)
$
6,981


$
6,799

Vessels operating at period end

154



151










































(1)

Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.

(2)

Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels were off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

(3)

Opex days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting total calendar days of Navios Partners’ charter-in vessels and bareboat-out vessels.

(4)

Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels were off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.

(5)

TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

(6)

Opex rate: Opex rate per day is defined as vessel operating expenses (including management fees) divided by the number of opex days during the period.







Conference Call Details:




Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET


Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call


US Dial In: +1.800.445.7795


International Dial In: +1.785.424.1699


Conference ID: NMMQ125



The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:



US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.8292


International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.6069




Slides and audio webcast:



There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (

www.navios-mlp.com

) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at

www.navios-mlp.com

under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.





About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.



Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at

www.navios-mlp.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; the growing expectations from investors, lenders, charterers, and other market participants regarding our sustainability practices, as well as our capacity to implement sustainability initiatives and achieve our objectives and targets; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.




Contacts



Navios Maritime Partners L.P.


+1 (212) 906 8645



Investors@navios-mlp.com



Nicolas Bornozis


Capital Link, Inc.



naviospartners@capitallink.com





EXHIBIT 1


NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)









March 31,




2025




(unaudited)


December 31,




2024




(unaudited)


ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months

(1)


$
342,950



$
312,078

Other current assets


100,394



130,913


Total current assets



443,344




442,991

Vessels, net


4,500,169



4,241,292

Other non-current assets


789,542



988,957


Total non-current assets



5,289,711




5,230,249


Total assets


$

5,733,055



$

5,673,240











LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL








Other current liabilities


$
173,405



$
143,444

Current portion of borrowings, net


265,908



266,222


Total current liabilities



439,313




409,666

Non-current portion of borrowings, net


1,875,186



1,862,715

Other non-current liabilities


283,483



294,231


Total non-current liabilities



2,158,669




2,156,946


Total liabilities


$

2,597,982



$

2,566,612

Total partners’ capital


3,135,073



3,106,628


Total liabilities and partners’ capital


$

5,733,055



$

5,673,240

















(1)

Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $21.4 million and $12.3 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
































































































































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except per unit data)









Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2025


Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2024



(1)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Time charter and voyage revenues

$
304,112


$
318,555

Time charter and voyage expenses


(30,017
)


(41,911
)

Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)


(94,842
)


(88,128
)

General and administrative expenses


(21,972
)


(20,744
)

Depreciation and amortization


(78,645
)


(69,917
)

Amortization of unfavorable lease terms


2,880



3,136

(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels


(5,930
)


1,877

Interest expense and finance cost, net


(33,510
)


(29,409
)

Interest income


3,394



3,396

Other expense, net


(3,743
)


(3,494
)


Net income


$

41,727



$

73,361

















(1)

See footnote 3 under “Earnings Highlights”.

























































































Earnings


per unit:









Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Earnings per unit:








Earnings per common unit, basic

$
1.38


$
2.38

Earnings per common unit, diluted

$
1.38


$
2.38











































































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.




Other Financial Information



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)









Three Month Period




Ended


Three Month Period


Ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
156,552


$
94,436

Net cash used in investing activities

$
(134,147
)

$
(168,073
)

Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

$
(630
)

$
57,292


Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$

21,775



$

(16,345

)













EXHIBIT 2

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Owned Dry Bulk Vessels


Type


Built


Capacity




(DWT)

Navios Vega

Transhipper

2009

57,573

Navios Christine B

Ultra-Handymax

2009

58,058

Navios Celestial

Ultra-Handymax

2009

58,063

Navios Venus

Ultra-Handymax

2015

61,339

Navios La Paix

Ultra-Handymax

2014

61,485

N Amalthia

Panamax

2006

75,356

Navios Hope

Panamax

2005

75,397

Navios Sun

Panamax

2005

76,619

Navios Helios

Panamax

2005

77,075

Navios Victory

Panamax

2014

77,095

Rainbow N

Panamax

2011

79,602

Unity N

Panamax

2011

79,642

Odysseus N

Panamax

2011

79,642

Navios Amber

Kamsarmax

2015

80,909

Navios Avior

Kamsarmax

2012

81,355

Navios Centaurus

Kamsarmax

2012

81,472

Navios Citrine

Kamsarmax

2017

81,626

Navios Dolphin

Kamsarmax

2017

81,630

Navios Horizon I

Kamsarmax

2019

81,692

Navios Galaxy II

Kamsarmax

2020

81,789

Navios Uranus

Kamsarmax

2019

81,821

Navios Felicity I

Kamsarmax

2020

81,962

Navios Primavera

Kamsarmax

2022

82,003

Navios Meridian

Kamsarmax

2023

82,010

Navios Herakles I

Kamsarmax

2019

82,036

Navios Magellan II

Kamsarmax

2020

82,037

Navios Sky

Kamsarmax

2015

82,056

Navios Alegria

Kamsarmax

2016

84,852

Navios Sphera

Kamsarmax

2016

84,872

Navios Coral

Kamsarmax

2016

84,904

Copernicus N

Post-Panamax

2010

93,062

Navios Stellar

Capesize

2009

168,818

Navios Aurora II

Capesize

2009

169,031

Navios Antares

Capesize

2010

169,059

Navios Symphony

Capesize

2010

177,960

Navios Ace

Capesize

2011

178,929

Navios Aster

Capesize

2010

178,978

Navios Melodia

Capesize

2010

178,982

Navios Buena Ventura

Capesize

2010

179,109

Navios Luz

Capesize

2010

179,144

Navios Altamira

Capesize

2011

179,165

Navios Azimuth

Capesize

2011

179,169

Navios Bonheur

Capesize

2010

179,204

Navios Etoile

Capesize

2010

179,234

Navios Fulvia

Capesize

2010

179,263

Navios Ray

Capesize

2012

179,515

Navios Happiness

Capesize

2009

180,022

Navios Bonavis

Capesize

2009

180,022

Navios Fantastiks

Capesize

2005

180,055

Navios Phoenix

Capesize

2009

180,060

Navios Sol

Capesize

2009

180,274

Navios Lumen

Capesize

2009

180,493

Navios Canary

Capesize

2015

180,528

Navios Pollux

Capesize

2009

180,727

Navios Gem

Capesize

2014

181,206

Navios Joy

Capesize

2013

181,215

Navios Felix

Capesize

2016

181,221

Navios Corali

Capesize

2015

181,249

Navios Mars

Capesize

2016

181,259

Navios Koyo

Capesize

2011

181,415

Navios Azalea

Capesize

2022

182,064

Navios Armonia

Capesize

2022

182,079

Navios Altair

Capesize

2023

182,115

Navios Sakura

Capesize

2023

182,169

Navios Amethyst

Capesize

2023

182,212

Navios Astra

Capesize

2022

182,393















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Owned Containerships


Type


Built


Capacity




(TEU)

Spectrum N

Containership

2009

2,546

Protostar N

(1)

Containership

2007

2,741

Fleur N

Containership

2012

2,782

Ete N

Containership

2012

2,782

Navios Summer

Containership

2006

3,450

Navios Verano

Containership

2006

3,450

Matson Lanai

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Verde

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Amarillo

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Vermilion

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Azure

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Indigo

Containership

2007

4,250

Navios Domino

Containership

2008

4,250

Matson Oahu

Containership

2008

4,250

Navios Tempo

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Destiny

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Devotion

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Lapis

Containership

2009

4,250

Navios Dorado

Containership

2010

4,250

Carmel I

Containership

2010

4,360

Zim Baltimore

Containership

2010

4,360

Navios Bahamas

Containership

2010

4,360

Navios Miami

Containership

2009

4,563

Navios Magnolia

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Jasmine

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Chrysalis

Containership

2008

4,730

Navios Nerine

Containership

2008

4,730

Sparrow

Containership

2023

5,300

Zim Eagle

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Condor

Containership

2024

5,300

Hawk Ι

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Falcon

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Pelican

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Seagull

Containership

2024

5,300

Zim Albatross

Containership

2024

5,300

DP World Jeddah (ex Navios Utmost)

Containership

2024

5,300

DP World Jebel Ali (ex Navios Unite)

Containership

2024

5,300

Hyundai Shanghai

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Tokyo

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Hongkong

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Singapore

Containership

2006

6,800

Hyundai Busan

Containership

2006

6,800

HMM Ocean

Containership

2025

7,700

HMM Sky

Containership

2025

7,700

Navios Unison

Containership

2010

10,000

Navios Constellation

Containership

2011

10,000












































































































































































































































































































































Owned Tanker Vessels


Type


Built


Capacity




(DWT)

Hector N

MR1 Product Tanker

2008

38,402

Nave Aquila

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,991

Nave Atria

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,992

Nave Capella

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,995

Nave Alderamin

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,998

Nave Pyxis

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,998

Nave Bellatrix

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Orion

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Titan

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Jupiter

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,999

Nave Velocity

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Sextans

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Luminosity

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

50,240

Bougainville

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

50,626

Nave Equinox

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Nave Pulsar

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Nave Cetus

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,581

Nave Ariadne

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,671

Nave Rigel

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,673

Nave Atropos

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,695

Nave Cassiopeia

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,711

Nave Cielo

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,896

Nave Andromeda

LR1 Product Tanker

2011

75,000

Nave Estella

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

75,000

Nave Cosmos

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,651

Nave Polaris

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,699

Nave Photon

Aframax/LR2

2024

115,752

Nave Dorado

Aframax/LR2

2025

115,762

Nave Neutrino

Aframax/LR2

2025

115,807

Nave Galactic

VLCC

2009

296,945

Nave Constellation

VLCC

2010

296,988

Nave Universe

VLCC

2011

297,066

Nave Quasar

VLCC

2010

297,376

Nave Buena Suerte

VLCC

2011

297,491

Nave Synergy

VLCC

2010

309,483
































































































Bareboat-in vessels


Type


Built


Capacity




(DWT)


Purchase Option

Navios Star

Kamsarmax

2021

81,994

Yes

Navios Amitie

Kamsarmax

2021

82,002

Yes

Navios Libra

Kamsarmax

2019

82,011

Yes

Nave Electron

VLCC

2021

313,239

Yes

Nave Celeste

VLCC

2022

313,418

Yes

Baghdad

VLCC

2020

313,433

Yes

Erbil

VLCC

2021

313,486

Yes














































































































































































































Newbuildings to be delivered


Type


Expected




Delivery Date


Capacity




(TEU / DWT)

TBN XVIII

Containership

H1 2026

7,900

TBN XIX

Containership

H2 2026

7,900

TBN XX

Containership

H2 2026

7,900

TBN XXI

Containership

H1 2027

7,900

TBN II

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2025

52,000

TBN III

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2026

52,000

TBN IV

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2026

52,000

TBN V

MR2 Product Tanker

H2 2026

52,000

TBN VI

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2027

52,000

TBN VII

MR2 Product Tanker

H1 2027

52,000

TBN I

Aframax/LR2

Q2 2025

115,000

TBN VIII

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN IX

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN X

Aframax/LR2

H1 2026

115,000

TBN XI

Aframax/LR2

H2 2026

115,000

TBN XII

Aframax/LR2

H1 2027

115,000

TBN XIII

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XIV

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XV

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XVI

Aframax/LR2

H2 2027

115,000

TBN XVII

Aframax/LR2

H1 2028

115,000

















(1)

Vessel agreed to be sold.







EXHIBIT 3





Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.



EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates; and (vii)  (loss)/ gain on sale of vessels. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.



Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.



We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.





EXHIBIT 4


Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations









Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024




($ ‘000)


($ ‘000)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
156,552


$
94,436

Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets


(7,421
)


366

Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities


(23,046
)


42,983

Net interest cost


30,116



26,013

Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount


(1,672
)


(1,676
)

Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities


186



791

Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line


(1,177
)


1,365

(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels


(5,930
)


1,877


EBITDA


$

147,608



$

166,155

Loss/ (gain) on sale of vessels


5,930



(1,877
)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

153,538



$

164,278









































































Three Month Period Ended


Three Month Period Ended




March 31, 2025




($ ‘000)


March 31, 2024




($ ‘000)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
156,552


$
94,436

Net cash used in investing activities

$
(134,147
)

$
(168,073
)

Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

$
(630
)

$
57,292














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

