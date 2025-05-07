Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $304.1 Million and Net Income of $41.7 Million

Navios Maritime Partners reports Q1 2025 revenue of $304.1 million and net income of $41.7 million, with cash distributions announced.
Full Release
Revenue:
$304.1 million for Q1 2025
Net Income:
$41.7 million for Q1 2025
Earnings per common unit:
$1.38 for Q1 2025
Net cash from operating activities:
$156.6 million for Q1 2025
EBITDA:
$147.6 million for Q1 2025
Returning capital to unitholders:
423,984 common units repurchased in 2025 (through May 1st) for $16.1 million
$0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q1 2025; $0.20 per unit annualized
Sales and purchases YTD 2025:
$34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels; average age of 19.1 years
Four newbuilding vessels delivered
$ 3.4 billion contracted revenue as of April 2025
PIRAEUS, Greece, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2025, in which we reported revenue of $304.1 million, EBITDA of $147.6 million and net income of $41.7 million. In addition, earnings per common unit were $1.38 for the quarter.”
Angeliki Frangou continued, “The economic environment over the past month has been particularly uncertain, with the global expectations being driven by the unprecedented U.S. tariff proclamation, followed by revisions, pauses, and exceptions. In response, sentiment turned bearish, and the U.S. and other financial markets experienced extraordinary volatility, with the U.S. financial markets recovering only last week to the pre-tariff announcement levels. As the U.S. administration maneuvers toward a tariff regime furthering its policy aspirations, a faint outline is starting to emerge. It appears the potential impact on maritime transportation may be more muted than feared, although extreme outcomes are still possible.”
Common unit repurchases
As of May 1, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners has repurchased 423,984 common units in 2025 and 913,939 common units since the commencement of the program, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $16.1 million and $41.1 million, respectively. As of May 1, 2025, there were 29,270,449 common units outstanding.
Cash distribution
The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2025 to unitholders of record as of May 9, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.
Fleet update
Sale of vessels YTD 2025
$34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels with average age of 19.1 years
In February and March 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell one 2006-built panamax, one 2005-built panamax and one 2007-built 2,741 TEU containership to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $34.7 million. The sales of the 2005-built panamax and the 2006-built panamax were completed in March and April 2025, respectively, and the sale of the 2,741 TEU containership is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.
Four newbuilding vessels delivered YTD 2025
In January and April 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built aframax/LR2 tankers, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $26,349 net per day for a period of five years.
In January and February 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.
Financing update
In March 2025, Navios Partners extended the maturity of a sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, with an outstanding amount of $45.4 million for 11 containerships. The sale and leaseback transaction matures in the first quarter of 2029 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 175 bps per annum for the extension period.
In February 2025, Navios Partners entered into interest rate swaps with a commercial bank for a notional amount of $87.9 million (the “Swap Transaction”) to hedge the interest rate of its existing credit facility. The Swap Transaction matures in four years. Under the terms of the Swap Transaction, Navios Partners pays a fixed rate of 412 bps per annum and receives a floating rate based on the three month average of the daily Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate. No additional collateral is required under the terms of the Swap Transaction. Following the Swap Transaction, 30% of Navios Partners’ debt and bareboat liabilities are fixed at an average interest rate of 5.5%.
Operating Highlights
Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 69 dry bulk vessels, 49 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 17 newbuilding tankers (11 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and four 7,900 TEU newbuilding containerships, that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one containership agreed to be sold.
As of April 28, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 66.3% and 43.4% of its available days for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $714.1 million and $719.1 million for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $25,703 and $28,407 for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners has $3.4 billion contracted revenue through 2037.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).
Three Month Period Ended
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(3)
(in $‘000 except per unit data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
304,112
$
318,555
Net Income
$
41,727
$
73,361
Adjusted Net Income
$
47,657
(1)
$
71,484
(
2
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,552
$
94,436
EBITDA
$
147,608
$
166,155
Adjusted EBITDA
$
153,538
(1)
$
164,278
(
2
)
Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
1.38
$
2.38
Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
1.38
$
2.38
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic
$
1.58
(1)
$
2.32
(
2
)
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted
$
1.58
(1)
$
2.32
(
2
)
(1)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.9 million loss related to the sale of our vessels.
(2)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $1.9 million gain related to the sale of our vessels.
(3)
Where necessary, comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period. The company has changed its classification of “Direct vessel expenses” to reallocate these amounts between “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management has assessed the impact of this change as immaterial to the financial statements, resulting in the reclassification of $3.2 million and $14.4 million of vessel operating expenses and amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, respectively, under the captions “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The aggregate amount of $17.6 million was previously presented under the caption “Direct vessel expenses” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.
Three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $14.5 million, or 4.6%, to $304.1 million, as compared to $318.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in: the Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate, the available days of our fleet and the revenue from freight voyages. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $2.6 million and positively affected by $0.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 1.1% to $21,271 per day, as compared to $21,514 per day for the same period in 2024. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.6% to 13,456 days for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 13,540 days for the same period in 2024.
EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.8 million to $153.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $164.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $14.5 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $6.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the increase in the opex days by 4.8% and the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels; (iii) $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iv) $0.2 million increase in other expense, net. The above decrease was partially mitigated by an $11.9 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the first quarter of 2025.
Net Income for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $23.8 million to $47.7 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $71.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) a $10.8 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) an $8.9 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization of favorable lease terms, a $3.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs and a $0.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (iii) a $4.1 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net.
Fleet Employment Profile
The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Available Days
(
1
)
13,456
13,540
Operating Days
(
2
)
13,349
13,445
Opex Days
(
3
)
13,586
12,961
Fleet Utilization
(
4
)
99.2
%
99.3
%
TCE rate Combined (per day)
(
5
)
$
21,271
$
21,514
TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)
(
5
)
$
12,722
$
14,209
TCE rate Containerships (per day)
(
5
)
$
30,501
$
29,838
TCE rate Tankers (per day)
(
5
)
$
26,082
$
28,087
Opex rate Combined (per day)
(
6
)
$
6,981
$
6,799
Vessels operating at period end
154
151
(1)
Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.
(2)
Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels were off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3)
Opex days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting total calendar days of Navios Partners’ charter-in vessels and bareboat-out vessels.
(4)
Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels were off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.
(5)
TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.
(6)
Opex rate: Opex rate per day is defined as vessel operating expenses (including management fees) divided by the number of opex days during the period.
Conference Call Details:
Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.445.7795
International Dial In: +1.785.424.1699
Conference ID: NMMQ125
The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.8292
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.6069
Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (
www.navios-mlp.com
) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at
www.navios-mlp.com
under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at
www.navios-mlp.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; the growing expectations from investors, lenders, charterers, and other market participants regarding our sustainability practices, as well as our capacity to implement sustainability initiatives and achieve our objectives and targets; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.
Contacts
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
naviospartners@capitallink.com
EXHIBIT 1
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
March 31,
2025
(unaudited)
December 31,
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months
(1)
$
342,950
$
312,078
Other current assets
100,394
130,913
Total current assets
443,344
442,991
Vessels, net
4,500,169
4,241,292
Other non-current assets
789,542
988,957
Total non-current assets
5,289,711
5,230,249
Total assets
$
5,733,055
$
5,673,240
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL
Other current liabilities
$
173,405
$
143,444
Current portion of borrowings, net
265,908
266,222
Total current liabilities
439,313
409,666
Non-current portion of borrowings, net
1,875,186
1,862,715
Other non-current liabilities
283,483
294,231
Total non-current liabilities
2,158,669
2,156,946
Total liabilities
$
2,597,982
$
2,566,612
Total partners’ capital
3,135,073
3,106,628
Total liabilities and partners’ capital
$
5,733,055
$
5,673,240
(1)
Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $21.4 million and $12.3 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except per unit data)
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2024
(1)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Time charter and voyage revenues
$
304,112
$
318,555
Time charter and voyage expenses
(30,017
)
(41,911
)
Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)
(94,842
)
(88,128
)
General and administrative expenses
(21,972
)
(20,744
)
Depreciation and amortization
(78,645
)
(69,917
)
Amortization of unfavorable lease terms
2,880
3,136
(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels
(5,930
)
1,877
Interest expense and finance cost, net
(33,510
)
(29,409
)
Interest income
3,394
3,396
Other expense, net
(3,743
)
(3,494
)
Net income
$
41,727
$
73,361
(1)
See footnote 3 under “Earnings Highlights”.
Earnings
per unit:
Three Month Period Ended
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Earnings per unit:
Earnings per common unit, basic
$
1.38
$
2.38
Earnings per common unit, diluted
$
1.38
$
2.38
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Month Period
Ended
Three Month Period
Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,552
$
94,436
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(134,147
)
$
(168,073
)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities
$
(630
)
$
57,292
Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
21,775
$
(16,345
)
EXHIBIT 2
Owned Dry Bulk Vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
(DWT)
Navios Vega
Transhipper
2009
57,573
Navios Christine B
Ultra-Handymax
2009
58,058
Navios Celestial
Ultra-Handymax
2009
58,063
Navios Venus
Ultra-Handymax
2015
61,339
Navios La Paix
Ultra-Handymax
2014
61,485
N Amalthia
Panamax
2006
75,356
Navios Hope
Panamax
2005
75,397
Navios Sun
Panamax
2005
76,619
Navios Helios
Panamax
2005
77,075
Navios Victory
Panamax
2014
77,095
Rainbow N
Panamax
2011
79,602
Unity N
Panamax
2011
79,642
Odysseus N
Panamax
2011
79,642
Navios Amber
Kamsarmax
2015
80,909
Navios Avior
Kamsarmax
2012
81,355
Navios Centaurus
Kamsarmax
2012
81,472
Navios Citrine
Kamsarmax
2017
81,626
Navios Dolphin
Kamsarmax
2017
81,630
Navios Horizon I
Kamsarmax
2019
81,692
Navios Galaxy II
Kamsarmax
2020
81,789
Navios Uranus
Kamsarmax
2019
81,821
Navios Felicity I
Kamsarmax
2020
81,962
Navios Primavera
Kamsarmax
2022
82,003
Navios Meridian
Kamsarmax
2023
82,010
Navios Herakles I
Kamsarmax
2019
82,036
Navios Magellan II
Kamsarmax
2020
82,037
Navios Sky
Kamsarmax
2015
82,056
Navios Alegria
Kamsarmax
2016
84,852
Navios Sphera
Kamsarmax
2016
84,872
Navios Coral
Kamsarmax
2016
84,904
Copernicus N
Post-Panamax
2010
93,062
Navios Stellar
Capesize
2009
168,818
Navios Aurora II
Capesize
2009
169,031
Navios Antares
Capesize
2010
169,059
Navios Symphony
Capesize
2010
177,960
Navios Ace
Capesize
2011
178,929
Navios Aster
Capesize
2010
178,978
Navios Melodia
Capesize
2010
178,982
Navios Buena Ventura
Capesize
2010
179,109
Navios Luz
Capesize
2010
179,144
Navios Altamira
Capesize
2011
179,165
Navios Azimuth
Capesize
2011
179,169
Navios Bonheur
Capesize
2010
179,204
Navios Etoile
Capesize
2010
179,234
Navios Fulvia
Capesize
2010
179,263
Navios Ray
Capesize
2012
179,515
Navios Happiness
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Bonavis
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Fantastiks
Capesize
2005
180,055
Navios Phoenix
Capesize
2009
180,060
Navios Sol
Capesize
2009
180,274
Navios Lumen
Capesize
2009
180,493
Navios Canary
Capesize
2015
180,528
Navios Pollux
Capesize
2009
180,727
Navios Gem
Capesize
2014
181,206
Navios Joy
Capesize
2013
181,215
Navios Felix
Capesize
2016
181,221
Navios Corali
Capesize
2015
181,249
Navios Mars
Capesize
2016
181,259
Navios Koyo
Capesize
2011
181,415
Navios Azalea
Capesize
2022
182,064
Navios Armonia
Capesize
2022
182,079
Navios Altair
Capesize
2023
182,115
Navios Sakura
Capesize
2023
182,169
Navios Amethyst
Capesize
2023
182,212
Navios Astra
Capesize
2022
182,393
Owned Containerships
Type
Built
Capacity
(TEU)
Spectrum N
Containership
2009
2,546
Protostar N
(1)
Containership
2007
2,741
Fleur N
Containership
2012
2,782
Ete N
Containership
2012
2,782
Navios Summer
Containership
2006
3,450
Navios Verano
Containership
2006
3,450
Matson Lanai
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Verde
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Amarillo
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Vermilion
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Azure
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Indigo
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Domino
Containership
2008
4,250
Matson Oahu
Containership
2008
4,250
Navios Tempo
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Destiny
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Devotion
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Lapis
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Dorado
Containership
2010
4,250
Carmel I
Containership
2010
4,360
Zim Baltimore
Containership
2010
4,360
Navios Bahamas
Containership
2010
4,360
Navios Miami
Containership
2009
4,563
Navios Magnolia
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Jasmine
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Chrysalis
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Nerine
Containership
2008
4,730
Sparrow
Containership
2023
5,300
Zim Eagle
Containership
2024
5,300
Zim Condor
Containership
2024
5,300
Hawk Ι
Containership
2024
5,300
Zim Falcon
Containership
2024
5,300
Zim Pelican
Containership
2024
5,300
Zim Seagull
Containership
2024
5,300
Zim Albatross
Containership
2024
5,300
DP World Jeddah (ex Navios Utmost)
Containership
2024
5,300
DP World Jebel Ali (ex Navios Unite)
Containership
2024
5,300
Hyundai Shanghai
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Tokyo
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Hongkong
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Singapore
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Busan
Containership
2006
6,800
HMM Ocean
Containership
2025
7,700
HMM Sky
Containership
2025
7,700
Navios Unison
Containership
2010
10,000
Navios Constellation
Containership
2011
10,000
Owned Tanker Vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
(DWT)
Hector N
MR1 Product Tanker
2008
38,402
Nave Aquila
MR2 Product Tanker
2012
49,991
Nave Atria
MR2 Product Tanker
2012
49,992
Nave Capella
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,995
Nave Alderamin
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,998
Nave Pyxis
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
49,998
Nave Bellatrix
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Nave Orion
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Nave Titan
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Nave Jupiter
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
49,999
Nave Velocity
MR2 Product Tanker
2015
49,999
Nave Sextans
MR2 Product Tanker
2015
49,999
Nave Luminosity
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
50,240
Bougainville
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
50,626
Nave Equinox
MR2 Product Tanker
2007
50,922
Nave Pulsar
MR2 Product Tanker
2007
50,922
Nave Cetus
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
74,581
Nave Ariadne
LR1 Product Tanker
2007
74,671
Nave Rigel
LR1 Product Tanker
2013
74,673
Nave Atropos
LR1 Product Tanker
2013
74,695
Nave Cassiopeia
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
74,711
Nave Cielo
LR1 Product Tanker
2007
74,896
Nave Andromeda
LR1 Product Tanker
2011
75,000
Nave Estella
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
75,000
Nave Cosmos
Aframax/LR2
2024
115,651
Nave Polaris
Aframax/LR2
2024
115,699
Nave Photon
Aframax/LR2
2024
115,752
Nave Dorado
Aframax/LR2
2025
115,762
Nave Neutrino
Aframax/LR2
2025
115,807
Nave Galactic
VLCC
2009
296,945
Nave Constellation
VLCC
2010
296,988
Nave Universe
VLCC
2011
297,066
Nave Quasar
VLCC
2010
297,376
Nave Buena Suerte
VLCC
2011
297,491
Nave Synergy
VLCC
2010
309,483
Bareboat-in vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
(DWT)
Purchase Option
Navios Star
Kamsarmax
2021
81,994
Yes
Navios Amitie
Kamsarmax
2021
82,002
Yes
Navios Libra
Kamsarmax
2019
82,011
Yes
Nave Electron
VLCC
2021
313,239
Yes
Nave Celeste
VLCC
2022
313,418
Yes
Baghdad
VLCC
2020
313,433
Yes
Erbil
VLCC
2021
313,486
Yes
Newbuildings to be delivered
Type
Expected
Delivery Date
Capacity
(TEU / DWT)
TBN XVIII
Containership
H1 2026
7,900
TBN XIX
Containership
H2 2026
7,900
TBN XX
Containership
H2 2026
7,900
TBN XXI
Containership
H1 2027
7,900
TBN II
MR2 Product Tanker
H2 2025
52,000
TBN III
MR2 Product Tanker
H1 2026
52,000
TBN IV
MR2 Product Tanker
H2 2026
52,000
TBN V
MR2 Product Tanker
H2 2026
52,000
TBN VI
MR2 Product Tanker
H1 2027
52,000
TBN VII
MR2 Product Tanker
H1 2027
52,000
TBN I
Aframax/LR2
Q2 2025
115,000
TBN VIII
Aframax/LR2
H1 2026
115,000
TBN IX
Aframax/LR2
H1 2026
115,000
TBN X
Aframax/LR2
H1 2026
115,000
TBN XI
Aframax/LR2
H2 2026
115,000
TBN XII
Aframax/LR2
H1 2027
115,000
TBN XIII
Aframax/LR2
H2 2027
115,000
TBN XIV
Aframax/LR2
H2 2027
115,000
TBN XV
Aframax/LR2
H2 2027
115,000
TBN XVI
Aframax/LR2
H2 2027
115,000
TBN XVII
Aframax/LR2
H1 2028
115,000
(1)
Vessel agreed to be sold.
EXHIBIT 3
Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates; and (vii) (loss)/ gain on sale of vessels. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.
EXHIBIT 4
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations
Three Month Period Ended
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
($ ‘000)
($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,552
$
94,436
Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets
(7,421
)
366
Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities
(23,046
)
42,983
Net interest cost
30,116
26,013
Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount
(1,672
)
(1,676
)
Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities
186
791
Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line
(1,177
)
1,365
(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels
(5,930
)
1,877
EBITDA
$
147,608
$
166,155
Loss/ (gain) on sale of vessels
5,930
(1,877
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
153,538
$
164,278
Three Month Period Ended
Three Month Period Ended
March 31, 2025
($ ‘000)
March 31, 2024
($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,552
$
94,436
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(134,147
)
$
(168,073
)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities
$
(630
)
$
57,292
