Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $304.1 Million and Net Income of $41.7 Million

Navios Maritime Partners reports Q1 2025 revenue of $304.1 million and net income of $41.7 million, with cash distributions announced.

Quiver AI Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting revenue of $304.1 million, net income of $41.7 million, and earnings per common unit of $1.38. The company generated $156.6 million in net cash from operating activities and reported an EBITDA of $147.6 million. Amidst a volatile economic environment influenced by U.S. tariff policies, the company declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025. Navios Partners has been active in fleet management, selling three vessels for $34.7 million and taking delivery of four newbuilding vessels. Additionally, it has repurchased 423,984 common units in 2025 as part of its buyback program. Despite facing a decrease in time charter revenues primarily due to lower rates and fleet availability, the company maintains a robust total contracted revenue of $3.4 billion as of April 2025, with ongoing efforts to manage its debt and operational costs.

Potential Positives

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $304.1 million, indicating strong performance despite a challenging economic environment.

Navios Partners achieved a net income of $41.7 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a robust operational performance.

The company generated $156.6 million in net cash from operating activities, showcasing effective cash flow management.

Navios Partners declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025, returning capital to unitholders.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by $14.5 million (4.6%) from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, indicating a declining trend in sales performance.

Net income dropped significantly from $73.4 million in Q1 2024 to $41.7 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a reduced profitability.

Earnings per common unit fell from $2.38 in Q1 2024 to $1.38 in Q1 2025, indicating lower returns for investors.

FAQ

What were Navios Partners' revenue figures for Q1 2025?

Navios Partners reported revenue of $304.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did Navios Partners' net income change in Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $41.7 million, compared to $73.4 million in Q1 2024.

What is the earnings per common unit for Q1 2025?

The earnings per common unit for Q1 2025 were $1.38.

What cash distribution did Navios Partners declare for Q1 2025?

Navios Partners declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for Q1 2025.

How many common units has Navios Partners repurchased in 2025?

As of May 1, 2025, Navios Partners has repurchased 423,984 common units for $16.1 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $NMM stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Revenue:









$304.1 million for Q1 2025















Net Income:









$41.7 million for Q1 2025















Earnings per common unit:









$1.38 for Q1 2025















Net cash from operating activities:









$156.6 million for Q1 2025















EBITDA:









$147.6 million for Q1 2025















Returning capital to unitholders:









423,984 common units repurchased in 2025 (through May 1st) for $16.1 million









$0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q1 2025; $0.20 per unit annualized















Sales and purchases YTD 2025:









$34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels; average age of 19.1 years









Four newbuilding vessels delivered















$ 3.4 billion contracted revenue as of April 2025









PIRAEUS, Greece, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2025, in which we reported revenue of $304.1 million, EBITDA of $147.6 million and net income of $41.7 million. In addition, earnings per common unit were $1.38 for the quarter.”





Angeliki Frangou continued, “The economic environment over the past month has been particularly uncertain, with the global expectations being driven by the unprecedented U.S. tariff proclamation, followed by revisions, pauses, and exceptions. In response, sentiment turned bearish, and the U.S. and other financial markets experienced extraordinary volatility, with the U.S. financial markets recovering only last week to the pre-tariff announcement levels. As the U.S. administration maneuvers toward a tariff regime furthering its policy aspirations, a faint outline is starting to emerge. It appears the potential impact on maritime transportation may be more muted than feared, although extreme outcomes are still possible.”







Common unit repurchases







As of May 1, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners has repurchased 423,984 common units in 2025 and 913,939 common units since the commencement of the program, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $16.1 million and $41.1 million, respectively. As of May 1, 2025, there were 29,270,449 common units outstanding.







Cash distribution







The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2025 to unitholders of record as of May 9, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.







Fleet update











Sale of vessels YTD 2025









$34.7 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels with average age of 19.1 years















In February and March 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell one 2006-built panamax, one 2005-built panamax and one 2007-built 2,741 TEU containership to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $34.7 million. The sales of the 2005-built panamax and the 2006-built panamax were completed in March and April 2025, respectively, and the sale of the 2,741 TEU containership is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.









Four newbuilding vessels delivered YTD 2025









In January and April 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built aframax/LR2 tankers, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $26,349 net per day for a period of five years.





In January and February 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.







Financing update







In March 2025, Navios Partners extended the maturity of a sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, with an outstanding amount of $45.4 million for 11 containerships. The sale and leaseback transaction matures in the first quarter of 2029 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 175 bps per annum for the extension period.





In February 2025, Navios Partners entered into interest rate swaps with a commercial bank for a notional amount of $87.9 million (the “Swap Transaction”) to hedge the interest rate of its existing credit facility. The Swap Transaction matures in four years. Under the terms of the Swap Transaction, Navios Partners pays a fixed rate of 412 bps per annum and receives a floating rate based on the three month average of the daily Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate. No additional collateral is required under the terms of the Swap Transaction. Following the Swap Transaction, 30% of Navios Partners’ debt and bareboat liabilities are fixed at an average interest rate of 5.5%.







Operating Highlights







Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 69 dry bulk vessels, 49 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 17 newbuilding tankers (11 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and four 7,900 TEU newbuilding containerships, that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one containership agreed to be sold.





As of April 28, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 66.3% and 43.4% of its available days for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $714.1 million and $719.1 million for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $25,703 and $28,407 for the last nine months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners has $3.4 billion contracted revenue through 2037.







EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS







For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).















Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024







(3)

















(in $‘000 except per unit data)













(unaudited)

















(unaudited)













Revenue





$





304,112













$





318,555













Net Income





$





41,727













$





73,361













Adjusted Net Income





$





47,657







(1)











$





71,484







(





2





)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





156,552













$





94,436













EBITDA





$





147,608













$





166,155













Adjusted EBITDA





$





153,538







(1)











$





164,278







(





2





)











Earnings per Common Unit basic





$





1.38













$





2.38













Earnings per Common Unit diluted





$





1.38













$





2.38













Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic





$





1.58







(1)











$





2.32







(





2





)











Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted





$





1.58







(1)











$





2.32







(





2





)























(1)









Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.9 million loss related to the sale of our vessels.









(2)









Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $1.9 million gain related to the sale of our vessels.









(3)









Where necessary, comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period. The company has changed its classification of “Direct vessel expenses” to reallocate these amounts between “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management has assessed the impact of this change as immaterial to the financial statements, resulting in the reclassification of $3.2 million and $14.4 million of vessel operating expenses and amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, respectively, under the captions “Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)” and “Depreciation and amortization” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The aggregate amount of $17.6 million was previously presented under the caption “Direct vessel expenses” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.





























Three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $14.5 million, or 4.6%, to $304.1 million, as compared to $318.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in: the Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate, the available days of our fleet and the revenue from freight voyages. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $2.6 million and positively affected by $0.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 1.1% to $21,271 per day, as compared to $21,514 per day for the same period in 2024. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.6% to 13,456 days for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 13,540 days for the same period in 2024.





EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.8 million to $153.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $164.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $14.5 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $6.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the increase in the opex days by 4.8% and the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels; (iii) $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iv) $0.2 million increase in other expense, net. The above decrease was partially mitigated by an $11.9 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the first quarter of 2025.





Net Income for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $23.8 million to $47.7 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $71.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) a $10.8 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) an $8.9 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization of favorable lease terms, a $3.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs and a $0.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (iii) a $4.1 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net.









Fleet Employment Profile









The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.















Three Month Period Ended









March 31, 2025













Three Month Period Ended









March 31, 2024



















(unaudited)

















(unaudited)













Available Days



(





1





)











13,456

















13,540













Operating Days



(





2





)











13,349

















13,445













Opex Days



(





3





)











13,586

















12,961













Fleet Utilization



(





4





)











99.2





%













99.3





%









TCE rate Combined (per day)



(





5





)







$





21,271













$





21,514













TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)



(





5





)







$





12,722













$





14,209













TCE rate Containerships (per day)



(





5





)







$





30,501













$





29,838













TCE rate Tankers (per day)



(





5





)







$





26,082













$





28,087













Opex rate Combined (per day)



(





6





)







$





6,981













$





6,799













Vessels operating at period end









154

















151

























(1)









Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.









(2)









Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels were off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.









(3)









Opex days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting total calendar days of Navios Partners’ charter-in vessels and bareboat-out vessels.









(4)









Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels were off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.









(5)









TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.









(6)









Opex rate: Opex rate per day is defined as vessel operating expenses (including management fees) divided by the number of opex days during the period.





























Conference Call Details:









Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET





Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call





US Dial In: +1.800.445.7795





International Dial In: +1.785.424.1699





Conference ID: NMMQ125





The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:





US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.8292





International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.6069







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (



www.navios-mlp.com



) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at



www.navios-mlp.com



under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.











About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.







Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at



www.navios-mlp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; the growing expectations from investors, lenders, charterers, and other market participants regarding our sustainability practices, as well as our capacity to implement sustainability initiatives and achieve our objectives and targets; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.







Contacts







Navios Maritime Partners L.P.





+1 (212) 906 8645







Investors@navios-mlp.com







Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc.







naviospartners@capitallink.com











EXHIBIT 1























NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)











































March 31,









2025









(unaudited)













December 31,









2024









(unaudited)













ASSETS











































Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months



(1)













$







342,950















$







312,078













Other current assets













100,394

















130,913















Total current assets

















443,344





















442,991















Vessels, net













4,500,169

















4,241,292













Other non-current assets













789,542

















988,957















Total non-current assets

















5,289,711





















5,230,249

















Total assets













$









5,733,055

















$









5,673,240

























































LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL











































Other current liabilities











$







173,405















$







143,444













Current portion of borrowings, net













265,908

















266,222















Total current liabilities

















439,313





















409,666















Non-current portion of borrowings, net













1,875,186

















1,862,715













Other non-current liabilities













283,483

















294,231















Total non-current liabilities

















2,158,669





















2,156,946

















Total liabilities













$









2,597,982

















$









2,566,612















Total partners’ capital













3,135,073

















3,106,628















Total liabilities and partners’ capital













$









5,733,055

















$









5,673,240



























(1)









Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $21.4 million and $12.3 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.















































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except per unit data)











































Three Month Period Ended









March 31, 2025













Three Month Period Ended









March 31, 2024







(1)























(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Time charter and voyage revenues









$





304,112













$





318,555













Time charter and voyage expenses













(30,017





)













(41,911





)









Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)













(94,842





)













(88,128





)









General and administrative expenses













(21,972





)













(20,744





)









Depreciation and amortization













(78,645





)













(69,917





)









Amortization of unfavorable lease terms













2,880

















3,136













(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels













(5,930





)













1,877













Interest expense and finance cost, net













(33,510





)













(29,409





)









Interest income













3,394

















3,396













Other expense, net













(3,743





)













(3,494





)











Net income













$









41,727

















$









73,361



























(1)









See footnote 3 under “Earnings Highlights”.















































Earnings





per unit:













































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended





















March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Earnings per unit:









































Earnings per common unit, basic









$





1.38













$





2.38













Earnings per common unit, diluted









$





1.38













$





2.38











































































NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.









Other Financial Information







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)











































Three Month Period









Ended













Three Month Period





Ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





156,552













$





94,436













Net cash used in investing activities









$





(134,147





)









$





(168,073





)









Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities









$





(630





)









$





57,292















Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













$









21,775

















$









(16,345









)























































EXHIBIT 2















Owned Dry Bulk Vessels













Type













Built













Capacity









(DWT)











Navios Vega









Transhipper









2009









57,573









Navios Christine B









Ultra-Handymax









2009









58,058









Navios Celestial









Ultra-Handymax









2009









58,063









Navios Venus









Ultra-Handymax









2015









61,339









Navios La Paix









Ultra-Handymax









2014









61,485









N Amalthia









Panamax









2006









75,356









Navios Hope









Panamax









2005









75,397









Navios Sun









Panamax









2005









76,619









Navios Helios









Panamax









2005









77,075









Navios Victory









Panamax









2014









77,095









Rainbow N









Panamax









2011









79,602









Unity N









Panamax









2011









79,642









Odysseus N









Panamax









2011









79,642









Navios Amber









Kamsarmax









2015









80,909









Navios Avior









Kamsarmax









2012









81,355









Navios Centaurus









Kamsarmax









2012









81,472









Navios Citrine









Kamsarmax









2017









81,626









Navios Dolphin









Kamsarmax









2017









81,630









Navios Horizon I









Kamsarmax









2019









81,692









Navios Galaxy II









Kamsarmax









2020









81,789









Navios Uranus









Kamsarmax









2019









81,821









Navios Felicity I









Kamsarmax









2020









81,962









Navios Primavera









Kamsarmax









2022









82,003









Navios Meridian









Kamsarmax









2023









82,010









Navios Herakles I









Kamsarmax









2019









82,036









Navios Magellan II









Kamsarmax









2020









82,037









Navios Sky









Kamsarmax









2015









82,056









Navios Alegria









Kamsarmax









2016









84,852









Navios Sphera









Kamsarmax









2016









84,872









Navios Coral









Kamsarmax









2016









84,904









Copernicus N









Post-Panamax









2010









93,062









Navios Stellar









Capesize









2009









168,818









Navios Aurora II









Capesize









2009









169,031









Navios Antares









Capesize









2010









169,059









Navios Symphony









Capesize









2010









177,960









Navios Ace









Capesize









2011









178,929









Navios Aster









Capesize









2010









178,978









Navios Melodia









Capesize









2010









178,982









Navios Buena Ventura









Capesize









2010









179,109









Navios Luz









Capesize









2010









179,144









Navios Altamira









Capesize









2011









179,165









Navios Azimuth









Capesize









2011









179,169









Navios Bonheur









Capesize









2010









179,204









Navios Etoile









Capesize









2010









179,234









Navios Fulvia









Capesize









2010









179,263









Navios Ray









Capesize









2012









179,515









Navios Happiness









Capesize









2009









180,022









Navios Bonavis









Capesize









2009









180,022









Navios Fantastiks









Capesize









2005









180,055









Navios Phoenix









Capesize









2009









180,060









Navios Sol









Capesize









2009









180,274









Navios Lumen









Capesize









2009









180,493









Navios Canary









Capesize









2015









180,528









Navios Pollux









Capesize









2009









180,727









Navios Gem









Capesize









2014









181,206









Navios Joy









Capesize









2013









181,215









Navios Felix









Capesize









2016









181,221









Navios Corali









Capesize









2015









181,249









Navios Mars









Capesize









2016









181,259









Navios Koyo









Capesize









2011









181,415









Navios Azalea









Capesize









2022









182,064









Navios Armonia









Capesize









2022









182,079









Navios Altair









Capesize









2023









182,115









Navios Sakura









Capesize









2023









182,169









Navios Amethyst









Capesize









2023









182,212









Navios Astra









Capesize









2022









182,393























Owned Containerships













Type













Built













Capacity









(TEU)











Spectrum N









Containership









2009









2,546









Protostar N



(1)











Containership









2007









2,741









Fleur N









Containership









2012









2,782









Ete N









Containership









2012









2,782









Navios Summer









Containership









2006









3,450









Navios Verano









Containership









2006









3,450









Matson Lanai









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Verde









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Amarillo









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Vermilion









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Azure









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Indigo









Containership









2007









4,250









Navios Domino









Containership









2008









4,250









Matson Oahu









Containership









2008









4,250









Navios Tempo









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Destiny









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Devotion









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Lapis









Containership









2009









4,250









Navios Dorado









Containership









2010









4,250









Carmel I









Containership









2010









4,360









Zim Baltimore









Containership









2010









4,360









Navios Bahamas









Containership









2010









4,360









Navios Miami









Containership









2009









4,563









Navios Magnolia









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Jasmine









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Chrysalis









Containership









2008









4,730









Navios Nerine









Containership









2008









4,730









Sparrow









Containership









2023









5,300









Zim Eagle









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Condor









Containership









2024









5,300









Hawk Ι









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Falcon









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Pelican









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Seagull









Containership









2024









5,300









Zim Albatross









Containership









2024









5,300









DP World Jeddah (ex Navios Utmost)









Containership









2024









5,300









DP World Jebel Ali (ex Navios Unite)









Containership









2024









5,300









Hyundai Shanghai









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Tokyo









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Hongkong









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Singapore









Containership









2006









6,800









Hyundai Busan









Containership









2006









6,800









HMM Ocean









Containership









2025









7,700









HMM Sky









Containership









2025









7,700









Navios Unison









Containership









2010









10,000









Navios Constellation









Containership









2011









10,000























Owned Tanker Vessels













Type













Built













Capacity









(DWT)











Hector N









MR1 Product Tanker









2008









38,402









Nave Aquila









MR2 Product Tanker









2012









49,991









Nave Atria









MR2 Product Tanker









2012









49,992









Nave Capella









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,995









Nave Alderamin









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,998









Nave Pyxis









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









49,998









Nave Bellatrix









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Orion









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Titan









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









49,999









Nave Jupiter









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









49,999









Nave Velocity









MR2 Product Tanker









2015









49,999









Nave Sextans









MR2 Product Tanker









2015









49,999









Nave Luminosity









MR2 Product Tanker









2014









50,240









Bougainville









MR2 Product Tanker









2013









50,626









Nave Equinox









MR2 Product Tanker









2007









50,922









Nave Pulsar









MR2 Product Tanker









2007









50,922









Nave Cetus









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









74,581









Nave Ariadne









LR1 Product Tanker









2007









74,671









Nave Rigel









LR1 Product Tanker









2013









74,673









Nave Atropos









LR1 Product Tanker









2013









74,695









Nave Cassiopeia









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









74,711









Nave Cielo









LR1 Product Tanker









2007









74,896









Nave Andromeda









LR1 Product Tanker









2011









75,000









Nave Estella









LR1 Product Tanker









2012









75,000









Nave Cosmos









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,651









Nave Polaris









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,699









Nave Photon









Aframax/LR2









2024









115,752









Nave Dorado









Aframax/LR2









2025









115,762









Nave Neutrino









Aframax/LR2









2025









115,807









Nave Galactic









VLCC









2009









296,945









Nave Constellation









VLCC









2010









296,988









Nave Universe









VLCC









2011









297,066









Nave Quasar









VLCC









2010









297,376









Nave Buena Suerte









VLCC









2011









297,491









Nave Synergy









VLCC









2010









309,483























Bareboat-in vessels













Type













Built













Capacity









(DWT)













Purchase Option











Navios Star









Kamsarmax









2021









81,994









Yes









Navios Amitie









Kamsarmax









2021









82,002









Yes









Navios Libra









Kamsarmax









2019









82,011









Yes









Nave Electron









VLCC









2021









313,239









Yes









Nave Celeste









VLCC









2022









313,418









Yes









Baghdad









VLCC









2020









313,433









Yes









Erbil









VLCC









2021









313,486









Yes























Newbuildings to be delivered













Type













Expected









Delivery Date













Capacity









(TEU / DWT)











TBN XVIII









Containership









H1 2026









7,900









TBN XIX









Containership









H2 2026









7,900









TBN XX









Containership









H2 2026









7,900









TBN XXI









Containership









H1 2027









7,900









TBN II









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2025









52,000









TBN III









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2026









52,000









TBN IV









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2026









52,000









TBN V









MR2 Product Tanker









H2 2026









52,000









TBN VI









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2027









52,000









TBN VII









MR2 Product Tanker









H1 2027









52,000









TBN I









Aframax/LR2









Q2 2025









115,000









TBN VIII









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN IX









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN X









Aframax/LR2









H1 2026









115,000









TBN XI









Aframax/LR2









H2 2026









115,000









TBN XII









Aframax/LR2









H1 2027









115,000









TBN XIII









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XIV









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XV









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XVI









Aframax/LR2









H2 2027









115,000









TBN XVII









Aframax/LR2









H1 2028









115,000





















(1)









Vessel agreed to be sold.





























EXHIBIT 3











Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.





EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates; and (vii) (loss)/ gain on sale of vessels. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.





Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.





We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.









EXHIBIT 4























Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations













































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





















($ ‘000)













($ ‘000)





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





156,552













$





94,436













Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets













(7,421





)













366













Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities













(23,046





)













42,983













Net interest cost













30,116

















26,013













Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount













(1,672





)













(1,676





)









Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities













186

















791













Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line













(1,177





)













1,365













(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels













(5,930





)













1,877















EBITDA













$









147,608

















$









166,155















Loss/ (gain) on sale of vessels













5,930

















(1,877





)











Adjusted EBITDA













$









153,538

















$









164,278

































Three Month Period Ended













Three Month Period Ended





















March 31, 2025









($ ‘000)













March 31, 2024









($ ‘000)





















(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





156,552













$





94,436













Net cash used in investing activities









$





(134,147





)









$





(168,073





)









Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities









$





(630





)









$





57,292



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.