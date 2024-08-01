Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $45.80, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.87% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.90, signifying a 12.65% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $317.55 million, down 8.47% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.69 per share and a revenue of $1.34 billion, indicating changes of +17.99% and +2.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.36% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

