Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.73, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.66% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Navios Maritime Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 102.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.48 million, up 246.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of -10.29% and +55.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.17, so we one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

