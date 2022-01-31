Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $28.06, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Navios Maritime Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $5.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 352.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $284.96 million, up 311.61% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.9% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.95, so we one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

