Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves 1.38%: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $38.92, demonstrating a +1.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Navios Maritime Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.86, reflecting a 39.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $309.58 million, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of -2.42% and +6.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.09 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

