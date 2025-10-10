Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.46, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.95, reflecting a 6.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $353.75 million, indicating a 15.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.61 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.