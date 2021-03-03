Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $19.28, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 33.11% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 6.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NMM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NMM is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.5 million, up 18.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NMM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NMM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note NMM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.84.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

