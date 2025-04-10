Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.31%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 21.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 10% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.64 per share and a revenue of $1.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.66 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.